Music on the Mon brings beer, food, and free music to SouthSide Works | Pittsburgh City Paper

Music on the Mon, a weekly summer concert series in the South Side, is back for the 2022 season. Concerts will take place every Friday from 6-10 p.m. from July through September at the SouthSide Works' North Lot. The programming is again in collaboration with local producers Hearcorp and Keystone Artist Connect.
A press release says the season’s "diverse lineup" includes DJ sets booked by Make Sure You Have Fun and bands and performers representing genres "ranging from R&B to bluegrass to hip hop and more."
The music kicks off on July 1 with a DJ set, and Byron Nash and his new music venture NASH.V.ILLE, along with "future=brass-thunder-funk-machine" Beauty Slap.
Also included is Dan Getkin's album release show, and performances by Molly Alphabet, Jim Donovan and The Sun King Warriors, and Brittney Chantele, who will return to Pittsburgh from Chicago with an opening act Halloway Williams, a queer indie-pop artist. A Pittsburgh favorite, The Bill Henry Band, will also perform. The Aug. 19 show will showcase Women Who Rock night with The Vindy’s.
A press release emphasizes that Music on the Mon events are all-ages, free, and open to the public, as well as pet friendly.
In addition to free music, there will be locally made beer, cocktails, and food trucks on-site for attendees to enjoy. Levity Brewing, Gordo's Taco's and Tequila, Barmy's Soda Co., and more will be on the North Lot, along with an Art Bus curated by Red Fish Bowl.
On July 8, watch out for the Beers of the Burgh: Traveling Beer
Market, an extension of the yearly event focused on the city's craft beer community.
For the full Music on the Mon schedule, visit southsideworks.com/events.