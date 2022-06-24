 Music on the Mon brings beer, food, and free music to SouthSide Works | Pittsburgh City Paper

Music on the Mon brings beer, food, and free music to SouthSide Works

By

click to enlarge Beauty Slap - PHOTO: COURTESY OF EILEEN FRENCH JORDAN
Photo: Courtesy of Eileen French Jordan
Beauty Slap

Music on the Mon, a weekly summer concert series in the South Side, is back for the 2022 season. Concerts will take place every Friday from 6-10 p.m. from July through September at the SouthSide Works' North Lot. The programming is again in collaboration with local producers Hearcorp and Keystone Artist Connect.

A press release says the season’s "diverse lineup" includes DJ sets booked by Make Sure You Have Fun and bands and performers representing genres "ranging from R&B to bluegrass to hip hop and more."

The music kicks off on July 1 with a DJ set, and Byron Nash and his new music venture NASH.V.ILLE, along with "future=brass-thunder-funk-machine" Beauty Slap.


Also included is Dan Getkin's album release show, and performances by Molly Alphabet, Jim Donovan and The Sun King Warriors, and Brittney Chantele, who will return to Pittsburgh from Chicago with an opening act Halloway Williams, a queer indie-pop artist. A Pittsburgh favorite, The Bill Henry Band, will also perform. The Aug. 19 show will showcase Women Who Rock night with The Vindy’s.

A press release emphasizes that Music on the Mon events are all-ages, free, and open to the public, as well as pet friendly.

In addition to free music, there will be locally made beer, cocktails, and food trucks on-site for attendees to enjoy. Levity Brewing, Gordo's Taco's and Tequila, Barmy's Soda Co., and more will be on the North Lot, along with an Art Bus curated by Red Fish Bowl.

On July 8,  watch out for the Beers of the Burgh: Traveling Beer
Market, an extension of the yearly event focused on the city's craft beer community.

For the full Music on the Mon schedule, visit southsideworks.com/events

Trending

Speaking of...

Summer series brings live music, food, and more to newly renovated Wilkinsburg Train Station

By Dontae Washington

Pittsburgh musicians Jacquea Mae and Byron Nash

SouthSide Works cinema converted to multi-use space dubbed “Box Office”

By Ryan Deto

SouthSide Works cinema converted to multi-use space dubbed “Box Office”

New techPLAYground offers digital, and analog, interactive fun at SouthSide Works

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

New techPLAYground offers digital, and analog, interactive fun at SouthSide Works

Popular dance party In Bed by Ten returns with summer tour around Pittsburgh

By Lauryn Nania

Popular dance party In Bed by Ten returns with summer tour around Pittsburgh
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Heavy metal bands return to Millvale for Metal Immortal Fest 2

By Jordan Snowden

Deborah Levine, lead singer of Lady Beast

The 412 with slenderbodies

By Jordan Snowden

The 412 with slenderbodies

Pittsburgh’s top concerts: June 20-26

By Jordan Snowden

Mani Bahia from Mani Bahia & The Mob

Pittsburgh DJs prepare for battle at Thunderbird

By Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh DJs prepare for battle at Thunderbird
More »

Readers also liked…

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist

By Dani Janae

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 22-28, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh CLO's The Drowsy Chaperone

Clay Aiken returns to Pittsburgh for CLO's quirky Drowsy Chaperone

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Kennywood amusement park

Pittsburgh-area amusement parks go cashless for safer summer

By Amanda Waltz

Deborah Levine, lead singer of Lady Beast

Heavy metal bands return to Millvale for Metal Immortal Fest 2

By Jordan Snowden

One of the altars from sarah huny young’s work

Shrine focuses on Black mothers, and results in astonishing works

By Dani Janae

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation