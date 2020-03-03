MuseumLab opens line of communication with Channel group art exhibition

click to enlarge Photo: Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh Channel at MuseumLab

In an increasingly divisive culture, communication seems nearly impossible, even as social media and smartphones have made the world more connected. A new group art exhibition at MuseumLab will address at least one type of communication, that of intergenerational.Opening Thu., March 5,features 10 artists using painting, photography, installation, and multimedia artworks to highlight different methods of communication across generations, all with a particular focus on youth voice. A press release describes the show as highlighting how “one's childhood voice is a powerful vehicle and lens when communicating between children and adults.”“I want families to engage with the artwork and have conversations around what they mean to them and how they communicate with each other,” said MuseumLab curator in residence, Sean Beauford, who organized the show. “I want there to be conversations about the context of the artwork. I want parents to think about what type of environment their child needs to feel safe.”The methods of communication shown range anywhere from traditional talking, to visual like writing notes, sharing images, or wearing graphic T-shirts, to shaking hands.The show demonstrates the kind of programming rolling out at MuseumLab less than a year after it opened in the first library commissioned by Andrew Carnegie, adjacent to the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. The new addition complements the museum by offering labs, art shows, and other activities designed for older children.The featured artists — Saige Baxter, Tyler Calpin, Brendon J. Hawkins, Corrine Jasmin, Steven Montinar, BinhAn Nguyen, Jameelah Platt, Sasha Schwartz, Katherine Sharpless, and Shori Sims — were chosen to “foster dialogue between young students who are at the start of their art journey and emerging artists who are at the start of their careers.”The opening reception will also include the debut of “The Tyranny of Birds,” a curious new installation by artist Neil Mandoza described as a flock of robotic birds made of bread that “take flight” when real birds appear on screens surrounding them.Artist Residency Showcase Opening Reception. 6-9 p.m. Continues through April 19. MuseumLab, 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. Free with Children’s Museum admission. museumlab.org