 MuseumLab opens line of communication with Channel group art exhibition | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

MuseumLab opens line of communication with Channel group art exhibition

By

click to enlarge Channel at MuseumLab - PHOTO: CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF PITTSBURGH
Photo: Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh
Channel at MuseumLab
In an increasingly divisive culture, communication seems nearly impossible, even as social media and smartphones have made the world more connected. A new group art exhibition at MuseumLab will address at least one type of communication, that of intergenerational.

Opening Thu., March 5, Channel features 10 artists using painting, photography, installation, and multimedia artworks to highlight different methods of communication across generations, all with a particular focus on youth voice. A press release describes the show as highlighting how “one's childhood voice is a powerful vehicle and lens when communicating between children and adults.”

“I want families to engage with the artwork and have conversations around what they mean to them and how they communicate with each other,” said MuseumLab curator in residence, Sean Beauford, who organized the show. “I want there to be conversations about the context of the artwork. I want parents to think about what type of environment their child needs to feel safe.”


The methods of communication shown range anywhere from traditional talking, to visual like writing notes, sharing images, or wearing graphic T-shirts, to shaking hands.
click to enlarge Channel at MuseumLab - PHOTO: CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF PITTSBURGH
Photo: Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh
Channel at MuseumLab
The show demonstrates the kind of programming rolling out at MuseumLab less than a year after it opened in the first library commissioned by Andrew Carnegie, adjacent to the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. The new addition complements the museum by offering labs, art shows, and other activities designed for older children.

The featured artists — Saige Baxter, Tyler Calpin, Brendon J. Hawkins, Corrine Jasmin, Steven Montinar, BinhAn Nguyen, Jameelah Platt, Sasha Schwartz, Katherine Sharpless, and Shori Sims — were chosen to “foster dialogue between young students who are at the start of their art journey and emerging artists who are at the start of their careers.”

The opening reception will also include the debut of “The Tyranny of Birds,” a curious new installation by artist Neil Mandoza described as a flock of robotic birds made of bread that “take flight” when real birds appear on screens surrounding them.

Channel Artist Residency Showcase Opening Reception. 6-9 p.m. Continues through April 19. MuseumLab, 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. Free with Children’s Museum admission. museumlab.org

Speaking of MuseumLab , Channel

Inside the weird world of YouTube channels dedicated to reviewing toilets

By Hannah Lynn

Screencaps from VintageToiletPittsburgh’s YouTube post from the Carnegie Science Center SportsWorks restroom
More »

Tags

Latest in Features

Joe Kwaczala said what?!: The Pittsburgh-born comedian talks Clickhole, the Rock & Roll HOF, and accents

By Alex Gordon

Joe Kwaczala said what?!: The Pittsburgh-born comedian talks Clickhole, the Rock &amp; Roll HOF, and accents (2)

For Sale With Baggage: I've got the 'my son doesn't appreciate me' blues

By Abbie Adams

For Sale With Baggage: I've got the 'my son doesn't appreciate me' blues (3)

8 burning questions for John Cusack ahead of his Pittsburgh appearance on April 23

By Alex Gordon

8 burning questions for John Cusack ahead of his Pittsburgh appearance on April 23

Eric Crosby named new director of the Carnegie Museum of Art

By Amanda Waltz

Eric Crosby, newly appointed director of the Carnegie Museum of Art (CMOA)
More »

Readers also liked…

Heroes & Sheroes celebrates the monumental influence of film/TV costume designer Ruth E. Carter

By Tereneh Idia

Costumes from The Butler and Selma in Heroes and Sheroes

Student-curated exhibit This is Not Ideal raises questions about gender and art history

By Hannah Lynn

Katie Ott’s “Vanity Sizing”

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 26- 3, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

8 burning questions for John Cusack ahead of his Pittsburgh appearance on April 23

8 burning questions for John Cusack ahead of his Pittsburgh appearance on April 23

By Alex Gordon

For Sale With Baggage: I've got the 'my son doesn't appreciate me' blues (3)

For Sale With Baggage: I've got the 'my son doesn't appreciate me' blues

By Abbie Adams

Joe Kwaczala said what?!: The Pittsburgh-born comedian talks Clickhole, the Rock &amp; Roll HOF, and accents (2)

Joe Kwaczala said what?!: The Pittsburgh-born comedian talks Clickhole, the Rock & Roll HOF, and accents

By Alex Gordon

COBRA Lounge

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Cake, COBRA Lounge, and more (Feb. 27-March 4)

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation