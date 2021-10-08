Mrs. T’s pierogi merch sold out quick, but there's still a chance to win a giveaway

The giveaway is open through Sun., Oct. 31, and the grand prize winner will receive a one-year supply of Mrs. T’s Pierogies, a $1,000 Visa gift card, a throwback prize pack, and a ’90s swag set. The “swag set” comes with the items from Mrs. T’s National Pierogi Day limited collection, including a pierogi-themed fanny pack, scrunchie set, pin set, and adult and kids shirts.
Three first prize winners will also receive a one-year supply of Mrs. T’s pierogies, a $100 Visa gift card, a throwback prize pack, and a ’90s swag set. The throwback prize pack is filled with ’90s, such as a Polaroid camera, Riptunes cassette streaming boombox, Crock Pot, Igloo Retro Cooler, and Twister Game.
"Our fans have been hungry for the chance to show their pierogi love on their sleeve for years, and we couldn't be more excited to finally give them the chance to do exactly that," said Mrs. T's Pierogies president Tom Twardzik in a press release. "This one-of-a-kind, limited-edition line of Mrs. T's Pierogies apparel and accessories will make everyday feel like National Pierogy Day for those lucky enough to claim a piece of the collection for themselves."
People must be 18 years or older to enter the contest. In case entrants aren’t sure they can eat a year’s worth of pierogies by themselves, Mrs. T's prompts people to share their favorite people to eat pierogies with — their family, friends, partner, kids, or all of the above.
Visit mrstspierogies.com/pierogyday to enter the contest.