 Mr. Roboto Project announces return with two nights of live music in August | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Mr. Roboto Project announces return with two nights of live music in August

By

click to enlarge CP PHOTO BY JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo by Jared Wickerham
Mr. Roboto Project, the all-ages music and arts venue in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood, has announced a lineup of shows for the end of summer. Officially announced on the DLTSGDOM! Collective Twitter account, the shows will happen in August and feature local bands.

The announcement also heralds the re-opening of Roboto since it closed and stopped hosting in-person events over the pandemic.

“At this time we are excited to re-open Roboto’s doors for shows and events starting this August. It was a decision we did not make lightly — but after careful planning and following the model of other venues,” says Indigo Baloch, who handles public relations for Roboto. “We are asking that anyone planning to attend these shows be vaccinated, and if you are not, please wear a mask while you are inside the venue. We have a fairly small amount of space and we want to be as safe and mindful as possible as we move forward.”


On August 6, Roboto will present short fictions, Gaadge, and Sleeping Witch & Saturn, all Pittsburgh-based bands. Short Fictions is an American alternative band on the Crafted Sounds label. Gaadge is a shoe-gaze, rock band that recently released a project titled Yeah? in 2021. Sleeping Witch & Saturn is a post-punk band that released a self-titled album in 2018.

On August 7, bands Scratchy Blanket, Swither, and Portrait People will play. Scratchy Blanket is an indie rock band from Pittsburgh. Swither is described as “seltzer punk” on their Twitter, and Portrait People makes “curb stomp pop” that released their full-length project, Hallow, in 2020.

Tickets for the August shows will go on sale Fri., July 2 at noon.

Since closing at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Roboto has, like many other local venues, managed to keep going through online fundraisers, livestream performances, and sales of special edition T-shirts and the book Building a Better Robot, 10 Years of the Mr. Roboto Project. The venue also became part of relief efforts like #SaveOurStages and a virtual raffle hosted by Lawrenceville gallery Redfishbowl.


"Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the last year to make this possible," says Baloch. "We couldn’t have made it until now without you. To everyone who donated, bought a shirt, signed up for our Patreon, or helped us in some other way — thank you. Thank you so so much. We’re so excited to see you all again and open our doors to you.” 

Trending

Pittsburgh to get e-scooter pilot program thanks to provision included in budget bill
Single-use plastics ban cleared for Pa. cities as Pittsburgh moves to eliminate plastic bags
Three Mexican restaurants in Pittsburgh that serve popular birria tacos
State lawmakers join Pittsburgh restaurant owners in revolt against food delivery apps
Living Dead Museum gets back to zombie business at Monroeville Mall
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh to get e-scooter pilot program thanks to provision included in budget bill

By Ryan Deto

Electric scooter, aka e-scooter

Single-use plastics ban cleared for Pa. cities as Pittsburgh moves to eliminate plastic bags

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Single-use plastics ban cleared for Pa. cities as Pittsburgh moves to eliminate plastic bags

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Three Mexican restaurants in Pittsburgh that serve popular birria tacos

By Lauryn Nania

Three Mexican restaurants in Pittsburgh that serve popular birria tacos
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Song Spotlight: "I LIKE YOU" by BjORDAN and Good Sport

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "I LIKE YOU" by BjORDAN and Good Sport (2)

Allegheny Overlook celebrates grand opening with a three day series of live music

By Lauryn Nania

Allegheny Overlook celebrates grand opening with a three day series of live music

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra returns to Heinz Hall for its 2021-22 season

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra returns to Heinz Hall for its 2021-22 season

Pittsburgh announces return of free summer concert series with jazz and classical shows

By Lauryn Nania

Jazz band in Riverview Park
More »

Readers also liked…

Open-format monthly dance party Junction 'is an enigma of sounds'

By Jordan Snowden

DJ Shoe and Deejay Aesthetics

Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

By Lisa Cunningham

Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 30- 6, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

The Living Dead Museum inside the Monroeville Mall

Living Dead Museum gets back to zombie business at Monroeville Mall

By Amanda Waltz

An interview with Zeal Eva, a Distillery Artist in Residence

An interview with Zeal Eva, a Distillery Artist in Residence

By Dani Janae

‌Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ July 1-7

‌Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ July 1-7

By CP Staff

Jazz band in Riverview Park

Pittsburgh announces return of free summer concert series with jazz and classical shows

By Lauryn Nania

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation