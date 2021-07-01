Mr. Roboto Project announces return with two nights of live music in August

The announcement also heralds the re-opening of Roboto since it closed and stopped hosting in-person events over the pandemic.
“At this time we are excited to re-open Roboto’s doors for shows and events starting this August. It was a decision we did not make lightly — but after careful planning and following the model of other venues,” says Indigo Baloch, who handles public relations for Roboto. “We are asking that anyone planning to attend these shows be vaccinated, and if you are not, please wear a mask while you are inside the venue. We have a fairly small amount of space and we want to be as safe and mindful as possible as we move forward.”
On August 6, Roboto will present short fictions, Gaadge, and Sleeping Witch & Saturn, all Pittsburgh-based bands. Short Fictions is an American alternative band on the Crafted Sounds label. Gaadge is a shoe-gaze, rock band that recently released a project titled Yeah? in 2021. Sleeping Witch & Saturn is a post-punk band that released a self-titled album in 2018.
On August 7, bands Scratchy Blanket, Swither, and Portrait People will play. Scratchy Blanket is an indie rock band from Pittsburgh. Swither is described as “seltzer punk” on their Twitter, and Portrait People makes “curb stomp pop” that released their full-length project, Hallow, in 2020.
Tickets for the August shows will go on sale Fri., July 2 at noon.
Since closing at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Roboto has, like many other local venues, managed to keep going through online fundraisers, livestream performances, and sales of special edition T-shirts and the book Building a Better Robot, 10 Years of the Mr. Roboto Project. The venue also became part of relief efforts like #SaveOurStages and a virtual raffle hosted by Lawrenceville gallery Redfishbowl.
"Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the last year to make this possible," says Baloch. "We couldn’t have made it until now without you. To everyone who donated, bought a shirt, signed up for our Patreon, or helped us in some other way — thank you. Thank you so so much. We’re so excited to see you all again and open our doors to you.”