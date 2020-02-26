Move Through The Grief: Dance to support the safe return of Tonee Turner

click to enlarge Tonee Turner's missing person flyer

22-year-old Tonee Turner was last seen at Dobra Tea in Squirrel Hill. The date was Dec. 30 and that same night, a firefighter reported finding Turner's wallet, keys, and cell phone about three miles away from Dobra Tea o

n the Homestead Grays Bridge pedestrian walkway.



Turner,

a full-time metal fabricator at Studebaker Metals, ceramics teacher, and lover of dance, is still missing. And family, friends, and loved ones have yet to receive any answers. On Sat., Feb. 29, Turner's family is hosting "

Move Through The Grief: A Dance Party and Benefit for Tonee" at the newly opened Cobra Lounge in Bloomfield. It will be a night for Pittsburgh to come together, let loose, and support Tu rner's safe return.









"

As one of Pittsburgh’s funnest dancers, her presence will be missed on the dance floor," reads a note from Turner's family on the event page. "Until Tonee returns, we are going to keep the dance floor warm in her honor. A missing person is an enduring tragedy. So we encourage people to move through their grief, drop and release it on the dance floor! We can lay in bed all day, then come out and dance all night. The majority of proceeds go to Tonee’s family and organizations of their choice that assist vulnerable communities like women and people of color. Your night out supports a good cause, thanks for moving with us."







The event runs from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here





Turner stands 5 feet, 2 inches. She weighs about 130 pounds and has black shoulder-length hair that she sometimes wears wrapped up. If you or someone you know as any information about Turner whereabouts call 911 or t

he Pittsburgh Bureau of Police at 412-323-7800.

It's been almost two months since