Most of Southwestern Pa. moving to yellow reopen phase, Beaver County excluded

At a press conference, Wolf reminded people that yellow phase is not a complete reopen and urged Pennsylvanians in those counties to remain cautious.
Beaver County was excluded from the move to yellow. The county has had the worst coronavirus outbreak per capita of any county in Southwestern Pennsylvania. The outbreak is mostly concentrated in nursing homes, and the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in particular. Beaver County Commissioners and public officials condemned the exclusion.
I know Pennsylvanians across our great commonwealth will continue to be mindful how their actions affect themselves and their families, friends, and neighbors.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 8, 2020
I am so proud of your dedication to the well-being of others.
The southwestern counties that will move into yellow phase on May 15 are
Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland. These counties are home to nearly 2.7 million residents.
As of Fri., May 8, Allegheny County has seen 1,455 positive coronavirus cases, but has been regularly seeing fewer than 20 new cases each day for some time. However, only 20,241 coronavirus tests have been administered as of today, which is less than 2% of the county’s 1.2 million residents.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald was "delighted" by the governor's decision to move the county and most of the surrounding region into yellow phase.
“This is also good news for so many in our community who have been impacted economically because of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Fitzgerald in a statement. "We’re thrilled for the businesses and residents who will return to work, but also recognize that there are many more that will still be without. ... We recognize that it hasn’t been easy, and that we still have a long way to go. This won’t be a short process. As we begin to expand what businesses can operate in our region, we must stay vigilant and continue to follow the mitigation measures that are in place.”
Today, 24 counties in Northwestern and Northcentral Pennsylvania moved into yellow phase.
Yellow phase means that in-person retailers are allowed to operate, but curbside pick-up and delivery are still encouraged. It also means that child-care providers are allowed to operate, but must comply with state guidelines. In yellow phase counties, the stay-at-home order is lifted, but gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited. Those who can work from home must continue where feasible.
Restaurants and bars can still only operate as takeout and delivery only. Visits to nursing homes, congregate care facilities, prisons, and jails are still prohibited. Gyms, spas, hair salons, nail salons, and other entities that provide massage therapy must remain closed. Entertainment venues like casinos and theaters also must remain closed. Some PLCB liquor stores, aka Fine Wine and Good Spirits, in other yellow counties opened today to limited in person retail, but it's unclear which state-run liquor stores are set to do the same in Allegheny County and surrounding region.
Counties listed as red phase, which still include the heavily populated and hard-hit areas in Eastern Pennsylvania, will remain under current stay-at-home and strict business closure orders until the governor announces those restrictions are lifted. Wolf extended the stay-at-home order for red counties until June 4.
Wolf offered some hope for counties like Beaver County that are remaining in red phase but show signs of coronavirus spread slowing.
“If current trends continue, they should be moving to yellow very soon as well," said Wolf.