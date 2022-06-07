 More than half of Americans say abortion should be legal in all, most cases | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

More than half of Americans say abortion should be legal in all, most cases

By

click to enlarge Signs at a May 2022 rally and march to defend abortion rights in Downtown Pittsburgh - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Signs at a May 2022 rally and march to defend abortion rights in Downtown Pittsburgh
Public opinion data from Pew Research Center shows that a majority of Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

The data, which was compiled in May, shows that 61% of Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases compared to 37% of Americans who say it should be illegal in all or most cases.

The percentage of Americans who say abortion should be legal in all or most cases rose slightly from 59% in 2021, according to the findings.


The percentage of Americans who say abortion should be illegal in all or most cases has declined steadily over the last seven years, the data shows.

In 2015, the percentage of Americans who said abortion should be illegal in all or most cases was 43% compared to 37% in 2022.

A majority of men (58%) and women (63%) said abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

Americans’ views on abortion vary greatly by religious affiliation, according to Pew data.


  • 74% of white evangelical protestants said that abortion should be illegal in all or most cases compared to 24 percent who said that it should be legal in all or most cases.
  • 50% of respondents who identify as Catholic said that abortion should be legal in all or most cases, compared to 42 percent who said that it should be illegal in all or most cases.
  • Unaffiliated respondents were the most likely (84%) to say that abortion should be legal in all or most cases, compared to just 15% of unaffiliated respondents who said it should be illegal.

Support for Abortion by Race & Ethnicity

Asian, Black, and Hispanic respondents were more likely to say that abortion should be legal in all or most cases compared to white respondents who said the same.

74 … the percentage of Asian respondents who said abortion should be legal in all or most cases

68 … the percentage of Black respondents who said abortion should be legal in all or most cases

60 … the percentage of Hispanic respondents who said abortion should be legal in all or most cases

59 … the percentage of white respondents who said abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
Cassie Miller is an associate editor at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.

Trending

Speaking of Pew Research Center

New bill proposes giving employees time off to vote

By John L. Micek

New bill proposes giving employees time off to vote

Pittsburgh undocumented immigrant population among smallest of any large U.S. metro

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh undocumented immigrant population among smallest of any large U.S. metro

Stumping for congressional candidate Conor Lamb, former Vice President Joe Biden discusses future for young people

By Ryan Deto

Conor Lamb (left) with Joe Biden at March 6 event at Robert Morris University
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh group prepares to send cookie tables to Uvalde

By Jordana Rosenfeld

A Pittsburgh cookie table

Orthopaedic surgery good for your body but bad for planet, Pitt study finds

By Jamie Wiggan

Orthopaedic surgery good for your body but bad for planet, Pitt study finds

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

McCormick concedes in Pa. GOP U.S. Senate primary race

By Marley Parish

Dave McCormick
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 1- 7, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Orthopaedic surgery good for your body but bad for planet, Pitt study finds

Orthopaedic surgery good for your body but bad for planet, Pitt study finds

By Jamie Wiggan

A Pittsburgh cookie table

Pittsburgh group prepares to send cookie tables to Uvalde

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Demolition of Wholey’s Fish Market warehouse behind Lucky’s bar in the Strip District

Small Pittsburgh gay bar still stands, despite big development

By Dade Lemanski

Pittsburgh Pride Revolution

Pride Month kicks off in Pittsburgh, drawing thousands to two major events

By Ladimir Garcia and Dontae Washington

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation