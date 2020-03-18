More streaming recs: 5 Netflix shows to pass your time in isolation

It’s hard not to get down during a time where you are likely stuck inside, shut out from friends and family, or stuck together with too much family. And that’s exactly the reason God created Netflix. Here’s a brief list of streaming suggestions to get you through your isolation.

I remember an old therapist of mine telling me about how when his wife would get nervous she put on a specific show she liked. I can’t remember the show, but it made me think of the comforting power of a familiar show. And that’s why it’s tough to beat The Office as a go-to. Michael Scott, the goofy uncle you enjoy more in theory than you do in practice, will bring some levity along with a fantastic cast of characters for eight engaging seasons.

Love is Blind is a new reality show where men and women date each other in different "pods" in which they can talk to each other, but not see each other. I have not seen a second of this show, so this is a “blind” recommendation, but I am so confident that reality addicts will love this premise in ways you can’t realize until you turn it on, that I’m staking my questionable reputation on the recommendation. Let me know.

I can’t quite explain it. It must be a feeling from another dimension. But I find The Twilight Zone strangely relaxing. Despite the ominous intro voiced by the inimitable Rod Serling, the editing style is a lot more deliberate and well-paced than most modern-day shows. And the episodes range from thought-provoking to absolutely zany. You’ll also get a healthy helping of notable, old Hollywood actors.