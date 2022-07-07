 Monongahela Incline to suspend service during four-month rehab project | Pittsburgh City Paper

Monongahela Incline to suspend service during four-month rehab project

By

click to enlarge monongahela-incline-web.jpg
The Monongahela Incline is set to close from Aug. 1 through mid-November while contractors work on a planned $8.2 million overhaul.

According to a press release from Pittsburgh Regional Transit (formerly Port Authority), upgrades will cover the incline’s "mechanical, control, and electrical systems; and painting the bridge structure." Both upper and lower station interiors will also be renovated. A substitute shuttle bus will operate while the service is discontinued.

The Monogahela Incline was built in 1870 and claims to be the oldest continually running service of its kind. Its sister funicular, the Duquesne Incline, opened in 1877. More than 500,000 riders  a combination of tourists and commuters — use the Monongahela service each year.


The incline last underwent major renovations in 2015, when it was closed from Labor Day through November.

Trending

Speaking of...

Listen up, Pittsburgh: Hit podcasts that cover local history

By Amanda Waltz

Listen up, Pittsburgh: Hit podcasts that cover local history

Pittsburgh Regional Transit to begin $6.7 million South Busway rehabilitation

By Ladimir Garcia

Pittsburgh Regional Transit to begin $6.7 million South Busway rehabilitation

Pittsburghers for Public Transit “condemns” end of Port Authority’s mask mandate

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pittsburghers for Public Transit “condemns” end of Port Authority’s mask mandate

Port Authority extends free fares in response to staffing shortages

By Amanda Waltz

Port Authority extends free fares in response to staffing shortages
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Agencies respond as overdoses surge through Allegheny County

By Jamie Wiggan

Agencies respond as overdoses surge through Allegheny County

Pittsburghers march, demand justice for death of Jayland Walker

By Ladimir Garcia

Pittsburghers march, demand justice for death of Jayland Walker

Pittsburgh's Planning Commission advances Oakland Plan

By Ladimir Garcia

Pittsburgh's Planning Commission advances Oakland Plan

"This is bullshit": Pennsylvania Senate approves anti-abortion amendment package

By Marley Parish and Jaxon White

"This is bullshit": Pennsylvania Senate approves anti-abortion amendment package
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 6-12, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

"This is bullshit": Pennsylvania Senate approves anti-abortion amendment package

"This is bullshit": Pennsylvania Senate approves anti-abortion amendment package

By Marley Parish and Jaxon White

Agencies respond as overdoses surge through Allegheny County

Agencies respond as overdoses surge through Allegheny County

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburghers march, demand justice for death of Jayland Walker

Pittsburghers march, demand justice for death of Jayland Walker

By Ladimir Garcia

Pharmacist Kyle McCormick at work in Blueberry Pharmacy

West View pharmacist says he inspired Mark Cuban’s low-cost drug venture

By Jamie Wiggan

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation