Monongahela Incline to suspend service during four-month rehab project | Pittsburgh City Paper

The Monongahela Incline is set to close from Aug. 1 through mid-November while contractors work on a planned $8.2 million overhaul.According to a press release from Pittsburgh Regional Transit (formerly Port Authority), upgrades will cover the incline’s "mechanical, control, and electrical systems; and painting the bridge structure." Both upper and lower station interiors will also be renovated. A substitute shuttle bus will operate while the service is discontinued. he Monogahela Incline was built in 1870 T and claims to be the oldest continually running service of its kind. Its sister funicular, the Duquesne Incline, opened in 1877. More than 500,000 riders — a combination of tourists and commuters — use the Monongahela service each year.The incline last underwent major renovations in 2015, when it was closed from Labor Day through November.