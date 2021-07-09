 Moe’s Southwest Grille sponsoring craft brewery tour across Pittsburgh area | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Moe’s Southwest Grille sponsoring craft brewery tour across Pittsburgh area

By

click to enlarge Byron Nash enjoying a beer a Lorelei in East Liberty. Nash will perform on the July 10 beer tour event. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Byron Nash enjoying a beer a Lorelei in East Liberty. Nash will perform on the July 10 beer tour event.
Many restaurants struggled to stay afloat when their doors were forced to shut over a year ago due to safety precautions of the coronavirus pandemic, but some like local chain Moe’s Southwest Grille were able to persevere through the harsh circumstances with support from local communities.

Now, the local Tex-Mex chain wants to pay that back with a beer tour that supports Pittsburgh’s craft breweries starting Sat., July 10.

“Words cannot express the fear felt by anyone working in the restaurant industry in early 2020 and what we ultimately experienced was an outpouring support from the communities we have served for years,” said Mike Greiger, owner of a local Moe’s Southwest Grille, in a press release.


The “Thank You Pittsburgh Brewery Tour,'' run in collaboration with Easy Street Promotions, will be hosted by six local breweries, and will span from July 10 through Sept. 25.

“The ‘Thank You Brewery Tour’ allows us to show appreciation to our customers for supporting Moe’s — while also paying it forward to local craft brewers and musicians by bringing our collective customer base together to celebrate the undeniable resolve of the Pittsburgh region,” Greiger said.

The brewery tour events include live performances from different local musicians at each location, and Moe’s will be providing free food from their restaurant at each location including tacos, chips, and their well-known queso.

Helltown Brewing kicks off the tour on Sat., July 10 in Export. In addition to the craft brew and free Moe’s, Pittsburgh-native Byron Nash will put on an electrifying live performance.


The tour continues through the summer into the fall and officially ends on Sun., Sept. 25 at Full Pint Brewing in Warrendale in the North Hills. Other regional breweries featured on the tour are Acclamation Brewing, Cobblehaus Brewing, Allegheny City Brewing, and Black Monk Brewing.

A full schedule can be found at welcometogivingback.com.

Trending

Pittsburgh's Chinatown receives historic designation, group seeks funds for a plaque
Eat’n Park and Turner's create the ultimate Pittsburgh drink: Smiley Cookie Milk
Controller Lamb wants potential Wilkinsburg-Pittsburgh merger to spur more talks about municipal consolidation
Interactive theater group Vigilance returns with radio show exploring conspiracy theories and pandemic relationships
Picklesburgh returning to Downtown Pittsburgh in August
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

PHOTOS: Tour the newly renovated Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Downtown

By Kaycee Orwig

An area for teens in the new upstairs portion of Carnegie Library Downtown, is designed for teens to work together and get help on assignments.

Pennsylvania brewers collaborate on new beer to bring business back to small breweries

By Maggie Weaver

Pennsylvania brewers collaborate on new beer to bring business back to small breweries

Adda announces new cafe location, big Burrito temporarily closes several restaurants, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Hannah Lynn

Alta Via, which will temporarily close along with other big Burrito restaurants

Start guessing: The Masked Singer is coming to town

By Hannah Lynn

Start guessing: The Masked Singer is coming to town
More »

Tags

Latest in Drink

Eat’n Park and Turner's create the ultimate Pittsburgh drink: Smiley Cookie Milk

By Lauryn Nania

Eat’n Park and Turner's create the ultimate Pittsburgh drink: Smiley Cookie Milk

Beer of the Week: Kellerbier

By Owen Gabbey

Beer of the Week: Kellerbier

Beer of the Week: Lou (2021): Ales for ALS

By Owen Gabbey

Beer of the Week: Lou (2021): Ales for ALS

Beer of the Week: Every Time Only Once: Blackberry + Boysenberry

By Owen Gabbey

Beer of the Week: Every Time Only Once: Blackberry + Boysenberry
More »

Readers also liked…

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers

By Maggie Weaver

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers
More Drink »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 7-13, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Seven Pittsburgh places to get vegan ice cream that isn't sorbet

Seven Pittsburgh places to get vegan ice cream that isn't sorbet

By Dani Janae

A Puerto Rican food truck, a whiskey festival, and more Pittsburgh food news

A Puerto Rican food truck, a whiskey festival, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Three Mexican restaurants in Pittsburgh that serve popular birria tacos

Three Mexican restaurants in Pittsburgh that serve popular birria tacos

By Lauryn Nania

Beer of the Week: Lou (2021): Ales for ALS

Beer of the Week: Lou (2021): Ales for ALS

By Owen Gabbey

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation