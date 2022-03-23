Moe's Southwest Grill teams up with CCAC to offer free tuition to employees

The participating Moe's locations include Campbell's Run Road, Cranberry, Bridgeville, Market Square, Washington, Murrsyville, Bethel Park, Wexford, and Oakland. In addition to the tuition reimbursement program, Big Plan Group has also added other perks like a free iPhone on employees' work anniversaries and a “Never Work On Your Birthday” policy.

Locally owned and operated Moe’s Southwest Grill franchises are teaming up with the Community College of Allegheny County for a Free Employee Tuition program.Under this new program, employees at each of Big Plan Group 's nine Moe's locations throughout the Pittsburgh area will be eligible to receive a full scholarship to any CCAC campus in any study program of choice, as long as the employee works 1,000 hours annually upon their acceptance to the school. The scholarships will be given to new and existing employees who want to continue their education.“Pittsburgh is where I grew up, it is still, and will always be my home. I got my start with post-high school education at CCAC and I want to help other Pittsburgh kids start a path to success, just like I did,” says franchisee John Iaquinta. “When I realized that many of our employees were attending CCAC and using our tuition reimbursement program to cover some costs, I wanted to create a way for them to develop their skills at CCAC for zero out of pocket cost.”This new initiative comes as conversations around student loan debt forgiveness and free tuition have been reinvigorated in the U.S. In Pittsburgh, this kind of policy would often not be extended to those who work in the service industry, and is often only available for employees at bigger corporations or one of the local universities.“Through this initiative, Moe’s Southwest Grill employees will have the opportunity to attend CCAC tuition-free as they work to achieve their academic and career goals,” says CCAC President Dr. Quintin Bullock. “By investing in their employees’ ongoing and future success, Moe’s Pittsburgh continues their long-standing commitment to the communities in which they serve—a commitment that CCAC proudly shares.”Every year, more than 24,000 students take on an education at CCAC. With 150 degree opportunities across their four campuses and off-site locations. CCAC students have gone on to continue their education at other universities across the country.