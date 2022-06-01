 Moe's Brewery Tour returns, pairing live musicians with local breweries | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Moe's Brewery Tour returns, pairing live musicians with local breweries

By

click to enlarge Byron Nash - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Byron Nash
After a successful inaugural year, local Tex-Mex chain Moe's Southwest Grille has announced its Moe's Brewery Tour will return in 2022. The dates for the tour, produced in collaboration with Easy Street Promotions, will extend throughout the summer and into the fall, with each stop featuring a different local brewery paired with a Pittsburgh band.

"Thanks to the community's continued support, we are honored to do the Brewery Tour again this year and look forward to showing our appreciation in additional ways," says Katilyn Norman from Moe's Pittsburgh.

The 2022 tour dates and performers include:
• Allegheny City Brewing and the Shelf Life String Band. Sat., June 4, 6-9 p.m.
• Acclamation Brewing and Stephen Gallo. Sat., June 25, 5-8 p.m.
• Helltown Brewing (Export) and Byron Nash & Jacquea Mae. Sat., July 9, 6-9 p.m.
• Grist House Craft Brewing and Essential Machine. Sat., Aug. 13, 7-10 p.m.
• Black Monk Brewing and The Living Street. Sat., Aug. 27, 6-9 p.m.
• Full Pint Beer and the Aris Paul Band. Sat., Sept. 17, 6-9 p.m.


Each performance will occur at the respective brewery, allowing guests to get a tour of Pittsburgh's craft brewery scene. All events are free and open to the public, and will also have free food from Moe's available for attendees.

Trending

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh's top concerts: May 30-June 5

By Jordan Snowden

Bette Smith

Celebrate Pittsburgh lagers, pilsners at three spring beer festivals

By Owen Gabbey

Celebrate Pittsburgh lagers, pilsners at three spring beer festivals

Farm to Table Expo, Cajun cuisine, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Farm to Table Expo, Cajun cuisine, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

Beer of the Week: Allegheny City Brewing and Dancing Gnome’s Quintessence

By Owen Gabbey

Beer of the Week: Allegheny City Brewing and Dancing Gnome’s Quintessence
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Pittsburgh's top concerts: May 30-June 5

By Jordan Snowden

Bette Smith

‘90s hip-hop artists to perform concert benefitting young Black scientists

By Jordan Snowden

‘90s hip-hop artists to perform concert benefitting young Black scientists

Sweetwater Center for the Arts hosts program for Black teaching artists

By Dani Janae

Sweetwater Center for the Arts hosts program for Black teaching artists

Pittsburgh's top concerts: May 23-29

By Jordan Snowden

The Commonheart
More »

Readers also liked…

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist

By Dani Janae

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 1- 7, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

People We Love exhibit

People We Love: Pittsburgh art installation goes international

By Jamie Wiggan

RRR brings Tollywood, dudes rock-style to the Harris Theater

RRR brings Tollywood, dudes rock-style to the Harris Theater

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Pittsburgh Riverhounds defender Mekeil Williams

Riverhounds defender leaves town to represent his national side

By Jamie Wiggan

Vigilance rethinks immersive theater, returns with slasher-inspired Blood Moon

Vigilance rethinks immersive theater, returns with slasher-inspired Blood Moon

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation