Moe's Brewery Tour returns, pairing live musicians with local breweries

"Thanks to the community's continued support, we are honored to do the Brewery Tour again this year and look forward to showing our appreciation in additional ways," says Katilyn Norman from Moe's Pittsburgh.
The 2022 tour dates and performers include:
• Allegheny City Brewing and the Shelf Life String Band. Sat., June 4, 6-9 p.m.
• Acclamation Brewing and Stephen Gallo. Sat., June 25, 5-8 p.m.
• Helltown Brewing (Export) and Byron Nash & Jacquea Mae. Sat., July 9, 6-9 p.m.
• Grist House Craft Brewing and Essential Machine. Sat., Aug. 13, 7-10 p.m.
• Black Monk Brewing and The Living Street. Sat., Aug. 27, 6-9 p.m.
• Full Pint Beer and the Aris Paul Band. Sat., Sept. 17, 6-9 p.m.
Each performance will occur at the respective brewery, allowing guests to get a tour of Pittsburgh's craft brewery scene. All events are free and open to the public, and will also have free food from Moe's available for attendees.