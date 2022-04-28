Misery loves company at barebones productions' first in-person show in two years

barebones blackbox theater's

Bingo O'Malley Stage,

—

literally."





During the pandemic, Jordan produced During the pandemic, Jordan produced over a year of live-streamed talk shows , where he gave a wide range of performers and community members a space to perform, talk, and be together during the shutdown. He also debuted his first-ever live virtual play,

Will Eno’s troubled comedy

But he's now ready to get back to in-person events.

“A lot of people were pushing us to do a comedy for our first show coming out of Covid,” says Jordan in a release. “We searched high and low and read hundreds of plays while we were unable to have live shows and nothing was landing. And then it hit me, ‘if you can’t beat ‘em join ‘em!’ Misery is a cult classic and staring our feelings in the face is always what we’ve done at barebones. It’s cathartic, while still being wildly entertaining, and that’s what we’re after. Misery is intense, funny, twisted, and even, at times, touching.”

itself will take place ina new-and-improved venue, with recently installed medical-grade HVAC and filters to ensure the safety of its audience and performers. The production will include a prop from the company that made the T-Rex in the originalfilm and special effects from award-winning special effects makeup studio TolinFX, which barebones promises to be "a bloody good time