 Mikel Jollett chronicles life after a cult in debut memoir Hollywood Park | Literary Arts | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Mikel Jollett chronicles life after a cult in debut memoir Hollywood Park

By

click to enlarge Mikel Jollett - PHOTO: DOVE SHORE
Photo: Dove Shore
Mikel Jollett
When talking about cults, often, it's the details about life inside the group discussed — the rituals, the abuse, the sex. But what about life after a cult, and the longstanding trauma that the person carries with them? In Mikel Jollett's debut memoir, Hollywood Park, The Airborne Toxic Event lead singer lays bare his explosive upbringing after escaping the Church of Synanon cult at the age of five.

Hollywood Park, which is broken into three parts, opens with Jollett's mother waking him and his older brother, Tony, in the middle of the night. The three of them are leaving Synanon, a drug-recovery program-turned-cult that placed children in a "school" away from their parents at only six months old. The school was essentially an orphanage, and the Jollett brothers were left in the care of various cult members while rarely seeing their parents.
click to enlarge hollywood_park_cover.jpg


The story is told from Jollett's perspective over the years, the first part from the eyes of a child who knows his mother struggles with "deep-Russian" and hates "that asshole Regan." It's clear that Jollett's memory is strong; at one point, he describes watching another escaped Synanon member get beaten unconscious.

Jollett's mother, Gerry, is unstable and creates a toxic parent-child relationship. "Boys are meant to take care of their mothers," she tells him constantly. Tony acts out with reckless abandon and ends up in rehab as a teenager, dropping out of school. Jollett only sees his father, an ex-heroin addict who met Gerry when he went to Synanon to get clean, about half of the year. Yet, he is the only semi-stable thing in Jollett's life. Hollywood Park refers to the horse track in California where his father would take Jollett and his brother for father-son outings.

Jollett's life is marked by a series of horrendous events that reads like fiction — I didn't want to belive someone could go through the jarring, trauma-inducing experiences that he did. The memoir deals with instability, the effects of careless caretakers, how it feels to live in a bubble and to suddenly have it popped, and the little moments that can push someone toward a different path  a path of success.

Hollywood Park is out now via Celadon Books. Music was a driving factor in Jollett's life and as a member of The Airborne Toxic Event, Jollett created an accompanying album and playlist to pair with the book.



Speaking of...

Girl at the Edge explores what it's like to be the daughter of a mass murderer

By Jordan Snowden

Girl at the Edge explores what it's like to be the daughter of a mass murderer

Win tickets to see Sum 41: Order In Decline Tour live at the Roxian Theatre

By Sponsored Content

Win tickets to see Sum 41: Order In Decline Tour live at the Roxian Theatre

Enter to win tickets for Slippery When Wet — The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute at the Roxian Theatre Sept. 21

By Sponsored Content

Enter to win tickets for Slippery When Wet — The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute at the Roxian Theatre Sept. 21

Playlist: Songs to pregame Creatives Drink 10

By Jordan Snowden

Choo Jackson, one of 14 local artists performing at Creative Drinks
More »

Tags

Latest in Literary Arts

The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires is a dark read to distract from these dark times

By Jordan Snowden

Grady Hendrix

Girl at the Edge explores what it's like to be the daughter of a mass murderer

By Jordan Snowden

Girl at the Edge explores what it's like to be the daughter of a mass murderer

What's left to say about Andy Warhol? NYT contributor Blake Gopnik found plenty

By Rege Behe

What's left to say about Andy Warhol? NYT contributor Blake Gopnik found plenty (2)

The most anticipated May book releases

By Jordan Snowden

The most anticipated May book releases
More »

Readers also liked…

North Side tours for bibliophiles

By Rege Behe

Arlan Hess, owner of City Books, tours Old Allegheny.

We Ride Upon Sticks is a journey into '80s nostalgia, but with witchcraft

By Jordan Snowden

We Ride Upon Sticks is a journey into '80s nostalgia, but with witchcraft
More Literary Arts »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 27- 2, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

The Gateway Clipper boats docked at Station Square

The Gateway Clipper Fleet brings daily concerts starting Tue., May 26

By Jordan Snowden

Life on Expert cover art

New releases from Pk Delay, Good Sport, and more

By Jordan Snowden

How to have a good picnic, because all your favorite summer activities are canceled

How to have a good picnic, because all your favorite summer activities are canceled

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation