Mikel Jollett chronicles life after a cult in debut memoir Hollywood Park

The Airborne Toxic Event lead singer lays bare his explosive upbringing after escaping the Church of Synanon cult at the age of five.



a drug-recovery program-turned-cult that placed children in a "school" away from their parents at only six months old. The school was essentially an orphanage, and the

Jollett brothers were left in the care of various cult members while rarely seeing their parents.





The story is told from Jollett's perspective over the years, the first part from the eyes of a child who knows his mother struggles with "deep-Russian" and hates "that asshole Regan." It's clear that Jollett's memory is strong; at one point, he describes watching another escaped Synanon member get beaten unconscious.





, which is broken into three parts, opens with Jollett's mother waking him and his older brother, Tony, in the middle of the night. The three of them are leaving Synanon,