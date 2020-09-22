Men, one dressed in Confederate flag garb, apparently paintballed Black Lives Matter mural in Pittsburgh

Video shows the two men, one wearing a sweatshirt emulating the Confederate Battle Flag, apparently firing at the mural in the late evening. Photos of the two men are being shared on Twitter as well, from when they were walking along the North Shore apparently earlier in the day.
The Black Lives Matter mural was originally a graffiti art project, but eventually became a community effort that involved many artists from Pittsburgh. Despite being an unsanctioned work, Pittsburgh officials, including Mayor Bill Peduto, approved of the mural and instructed the public works project to not remove it.
ALERT: Pittsburgh Police seek the public's help identifying two men who apparently shot paintballs at the Black Lives Matter mural Downtown.— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) September 22, 2020
If anyone knows the identities of these men, please contact police at (412) 323-7800.https://t.co/4nvB4dSMT5 pic.twitter.com/5F4pvwZoac
Today, the Pittsburgh Police announced they are seeking help in identifying the suspected men. Earlier this year, the police sought help in identifying Black Lives Matter protesters who allegedly spray painted businesses during a demonstration.