Men, one dressed in Confederate flag garb, apparently paintballed Black Lives Matter mural in Pittsburgh

click to enlarge CP photo: Amanda Waltz Black Lives Matter community mural in Downtown Pittsburgh, June 10, 2020

ALERT: Pittsburgh Police seek the public's help identifying two men who apparently shot paintballs at the Black Lives Matter mural Downtown.



If anyone knows the identities of these men, please contact police at (412) 323-7800.https://t.co/4nvB4dSMT5 pic.twitter.com/5F4pvwZoac — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) September 22, 2020

According to a video posted to social media on Sat., Sept. 19, two men were seen apparently shooting paintballs at a large Black Lives Matter mural in Downtown Pittsburgh. The mural adorns the wall that runs along a riverfront trail on the Allegheny River and connects to Point State Park.Video shows the two men, one wearing a sweatshirt emulating the Confederate Battle Flag, apparently firing at the mural in the late evening. Photos of the two men are being shared on Twitter as well, from when they were walking along the North Shore apparently earlier in the day.The Black Lives Matter mural was originally a graffiti art project , but eventually became a community effort that involved many artists from Pittsburgh . Despite being an unsanctioned work, Pittsburgh officials, including Mayor Bill Peduto, approved of the mural and instructed the public works project to not remove it.Today, the Pittsburgh Police announced they are seeking help in identifying the suspected men . Earlier this year, the police sought help in identifying Black Lives Matter protesters who allegedly spray painted businesses during a demonstration