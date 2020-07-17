Meet the musician: Nolo Wrldpul

Nolo Wrldpul - he prefers not to use his real name - to talk about inspiration, how he got started, and more.

I released two songs this past month "Calling" and "Remedy." For "Calling" I just had some things that I had to say. I was just feeling a way dealing with a relationship so I wanted to just get that one out of my system. And "Remedy" wasn't as dark, maybe you can tell I am in a different space than I was from when I made "Calling."

What did your creative process look like?

My creative process is really about what I am going through or how I am feeling at the time. I typically like to record by myself. I can write better and feel more comfortable that way. Especially if I am making intimate music. I record myself and I only really work with two producers who are some of my closest friends. Laloboiii and my friend Drew (drew iii) who I grew up with. Once I record something, we usually come together and work on arrangement and make adjustments to the beats and vocals. Once we have it where we like it, we send it to our other friend, who is an engineer, to mix and master.

