Meet the chef: James Beard semifinalist Christian Frangiadis of Spork



Spork's menu ranges from charcuterie and small plates for sharing to larger splurges like a Bavette & Lobster Corn Dog. Chef Frangiadis also offers a seven-course tasting menu for $65 per person, but those on a tighter budget who want to experience the cuisine are in luck: The chef is also offering a $30 three-course menu in March for only $30, plus tax and gratuity, for Pittsburgh City Paper's Taste30, an event featuring "30 days of delicious dining" at eight different restaurants in the city.



Chef Frangiadis' first course for his Taste30 menu will be a mixed green salad, with espresso vinaigrette, chevre, cherries, and spiced pecans; the second course, a choice of Bolognese Lasagna, Forest Mushroom & Spinach Lasagna, or Three Cheese Lasagna; and the third, Affagato for dessert, with vanilla ice cream, espresso, and honeycomb toffee.



click to enlarge Photo: Sean Enright Cheese grated on pasta at Spork Pittsburgh