Meet the chef: David Bulman from Seasons

click to enlarge Seasons chef David Bulman

click to enlarge Photo: David Bulman Freshly milled wheat flatbread, cultured butter, JQ Dickinson sea salt

Seasons' website includes an impressive list of local farmers and purveyors from which the restaurant gets its ingredients, noting that they "strive to find the best seasonal ingredients and serve them at the peak of flavor."

Bulman's favorite item on the tasting menu? The housemade flatbread, served for the first course with cultured butter and local salt.



Check outs Q&A with Bulman below, then head to his Instagram page for more beautiful food porn before making your reservation.

What was the first thing you ever learned how to cook?



When creating a menu for Seasons , a modern American restaurant located in the charming Pittsburgh neighborhood of Etna just east of Downtown, Chef David Bulman takes inspiration from Southwestern Pennsylvania."Our menu is always inspired by the time and place," says Bulman, who has created an eight-course meal for his Taste 30 menu , which he says was inspired by the region in late winter/early spring.For $39 per person, diners can treat themselves to a wide range of dishes, including squash ribbons, cured duck eggs, goat cheesecake, and preserved wild ramps.The main course for the meal offers a choice between milk-poached chicken and a white bean tempeh.The first thing I truly learned to cook was a potato and dill soup. I had made many things, but this was the first thing that I truly understood each step of the process and was able to translate this into something delicious.I do not think I've reached chef status yet. To me, a chef is someone on the level of Thomas Keller [once named the "Best Chef in America"] who's worked 20-plus years or so and earned that title.School of Hard Knocks > Le Cordon Bleu > Bona Terra > The French Laundry > selfMy teacher was life. [Nerds RopeThe trend of eating out seven nights a week. [Natural wine or house wine pairingsI would like diners to be more connected to nature, to food as a whole, and to our region. Present in the moment. Lastly, we like our diner to feel a sense of elation that they didn't just eat a meal, but that they grew as a person.Yes, I found morel mushrooms last year.