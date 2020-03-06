Meet the chef: Curtis Gamble of Station

click to enlarge Photo: Dave Bryce Station chef Curtis Gamble

It’s a gourmet interpretation of a wholesome flavor that we devoured," wrote the review. "This is one dessert that we do not recommend sharing."

click to enlarge Photo: Curtis Gamble A tray full of delights from Station chef Curtis Gamble

City Paper talked to Gamble, who luckily has a sense of humor, calling himself "The Rodney Dangerfield of the Pittsburgh food scene" in his talked to Gamble, who luckily has a sense of humor, calling himself "The Rodney Dangerfield of the Pittsburgh food scene" in his Instagram bio, about his Taste 30 menu and his favorite guilty pleasure.

How long have you been a chef?

I have been a cook since about 14, running kitchens since I was about 25.



Where were you trained?

The trailer parks of northwestern Ohio. [Laughs] I went to culinary school at PICA (Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Arts).



How would you describe your cuisine for first-time visitors?

Something familiar, but more thoughtful. Simple things with a unique pantry.



What’s your ultimate guilty pleasure?

Doritos with our chicken liver mousse.



What’s your favorite local product used in your cooking?

Any magic veggie from Jen over at



What food trend do you wish would come to Pittsburgh?

I think we are good on trends, Pittsburgh dining at the moment feels quite trendy.



What inspired you when creating your Taste 30 menu?

We wanted to showcase some classics, if a 5-year-old restaurant can have classics [Laughs].



What drink would you suggest diners pair with the meal?

With our modern American menu leaning heavy on the Mediterranean, any of the wines we source from the great people over at the Allora Wine Group.



What’s your favorite item on your Taste 30 menu?

Chicken liver mousse. A nice refined spin on an organ I spent a lot of time eating as a kid whose mom was trying to stretch a buck.



How do you want diners to feel after eating your meal?

Satiated but not bloated and maybe a little challenged.



What might diners be surprised to know about you?

