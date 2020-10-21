Meet the 2020 State Auditor General Candidates

click to enlarge CP Illustration: Abbie Adams

Nina Ahmad



Timothy DeFoor



Olivia Faison



Jennifer Moore



The State Auditor General is the chief fiscal watchdog for the commonwealth, using audits to ensure the legal and responsible spending of state taxpayer dollars. There is no incumbent in this race as the current Auditor General, Eugene DePasquale, is term-limited.Democratic candidate. Served as the Deputy Mayor for Public Engagement under Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and as a member of the National Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders under President Obama. Born and raised in Bangladesh, she would be the first woman of color in Pennsylvania's history to serve as a statewide executive.Wants to use auditing and effective cost-cutting to tackle the cost of health care, including tackling price gouging by pharmaceutical companies. Believes Pennsylvanians' values are "under attack" from Trump and the Republican-dominated state legislature. Wants to prioritize working families and help create a "level playing field" for Pennsylvanians.President Barack Obama, Democratic nominee for Vice President Kamala Harris, Planned Parenthood, NOW, theRepublican candidate. Dauphin County Controller who previously worked in the office of Pennsylvania's Attorney General investigating Medicaid fraud. A Harrisburg native, he is a member of the city's NAACP branch and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #78.Believes in transparent government and aims to curb government spending. Wants taxpayers to be able to know how their taxes are spent, and eliminate an "honor system" of state agencies not making their contracts public.Pennsylvania Republican Party, support from House Speaker Bryan Cutler, ChamberPAC, Dauphin County GOPGreen Party candidate. A native Philadelphian, she is secretary on the Board of Directors for the City of Philadelphia Health Centers. Previously worked as an analytical chemist. Previously served as an inspector of elections at her polling place.Focused on how pollution and other environmental concerns affect the community, especially low income populations. Supports the Green New Deal. Told the Penn Capital-Star that there might be a COVID-19 cure "less invasive" than a vaccine.Green Party of PennsylvaniaLibertarian candidate. Has served as auditor of Upper Providence Township in Montgomery County since 2017. Serves as Eastern Vice Chair of the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania. Graduated from the Grand Valley State University in Michigan.Believes that Pennsylvania needs an independent auditor to monitor government spending. She doesn’t have a candidate page, and her Facebook page does not list her platform.Libertarian Party Radical Caucus