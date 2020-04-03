Meet new indie punk-pop outfit Milpool

with a show at 222 Ormsby, alongside Danvers and Nightmarathons. But that all changed once COVID-19 starting spreading. So instead, the thumping five-track EP We Are All We've Got became available to stream today, a month earlier than expected.

e will most likely have to cancel that show now and push it back to this summer," says Bobby Smith, Lemon Tree Records founder and Milpool vocalist. "So we decided to just put this album up online now while everyone is in quarantine. Hopefully, people dig it and it is even a tiny bit helpful in combating cabin fever."

New indie punk-pop outfit Milpool was planning to release its debut project May 9"W

Eventually, Milpool (Smith, Tommy Kellander and Hiro McNulty on guitar, Jason Hosterman on bass, and Justin Burket on drums) will have tapes and CDs of their EP to sell, but for now, the focus was putting the album online and introducing themselves potential fans with the help of online media outlets.



To assist them with their efforts, City Paper chatted with Smith about the new band and We Are All We've Got — which was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Rik Golden at Golden Studios in Lilly, Pa.





