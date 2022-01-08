 Meet cute bats, parrots, and other animals during Tropical Paradise at the National Aviary | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Meet cute bats, parrots, and other animals during Tropical Paradise at the National Aviary

By

click to enlarge Tropical Paradise at the National Aviary - PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL AVIARY
Photo: Courtesy of the National Aviary
Tropical Paradise at the National Aviary
Winter is for the birds. At least that's the case, literally, at the National Aviary, where a new show will allow visitors to escape from the cold and into a much warmer environment.

The aviary recently launched Tropical Paradise, a new seasonal theme described in a press release as highlighting "tropical animals and habitats through programming, signage, and décor." Taking place now through May 28, the new direction serves to celebrate the National Aviary's 70th anniversary.

“The National Aviary’s 70th anniversary gives us the opportunity to reflect on our remarkable growth and all that we’ve accomplished as an organization in the areas of avian medicine, animal care, conservation, and education,” says Cheryl Tracy, executive director of the National Aviary. “We’re kicking off our 70th anniversary with new experiences to visitors connect with nature, engage with our mission, and understand how they can have a positive impact on our work to save birds and protect their habitats.”
click to enlarge Malayan Flying Foxes, part of Tropical Paradise at the National Aviary - PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL AVIARY
Photo: Courtesy of the National Aviary
Malayan Flying Foxes, part of Tropical Paradise at the National Aviary
Officially started on Jan. 5, Tropical Paradise offers open, expansive, immersive habitats, where a variety of birds are free to roam. There are also daily programs included with admission, during which visitors will be introduced to a variety of species from the tropics, from "parrots like a stunning Scarlet Macaw, to a surprisingly cute megabat species, or even a Southern Three-banded Armadillo."


The Aviary says through interactive programming like that offered through Tropical Paradise, "visitors learn how they can make a positive impact on the conservation of tropical species and their habitats."

Like many museums, galleries, and other cultural venues in the city, the aviary will have COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including timed ticketing and requiring that guests over the age of 2 wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status.
Tropical Paradise. Continues through May 28. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. Included with regular admission. aviary.org

Trending

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh named as finalist to host 2024 Republican National Convention, says report

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh named as finalist to host 2024 Republican National Convention, says report

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh politicians remember Jan. 6 as an “insurrection,” warn of danger ahead

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Armed National Guardsmen on security detail at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 19

Facing staff shortages due to COVID, Port Authority adapts and asks for patience

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Facing staff shortages due to COVID, Port Authority adapts and asks for patience
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Pittsburgh bars, restaurants, and more

By Dani Janae

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Pittsburgh bars, restaurants, and more

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Belvedere's, Kingfly Spirits, and more (Dec. 23-25)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Belvedere's, Kingfly Spirits, and more (Dec. 23-25)

Make the most of your holiday rom-com movies with these BINGO cards

By Tia Bailey

Make the most of your holiday rom-com movies with these BINGO cards

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at The Fairmont, CMOA, and more (Dec. 16-18)

By Dani Janae

Fortune Teller
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 5-11, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh gallery highlights fading way of life with American Portraits: The Family Farm

Pittsburgh gallery highlights fading way of life with American Portraits: The Family Farm

By Tia Bailey

Pittsburgh artists dropping new music projects in 2022

Pittsburgh artists dropping new music projects in 2022

By Dani Janae

Concert Preview: MARINA, Illuminati Hotties, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in February (2)

Concert Preview: MARINA, Illuminati Hotties, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in February

By Dani Janae

New book by Pittsburgher Clarisse Jordan details life after HIV diagnosis

New book by Pittsburgher Clarisse Jordan details life after HIV diagnosis

By Dani Janae

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation