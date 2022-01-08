Meet cute bats, parrots, and other animals during Tropical Paradise at the National Aviary

The aviary recently launched Tropical Paradise, a new seasonal theme described in a press release as highlighting "tropical animals and habitats through programming, signage, and décor." Taking place now through May 28, the new direction serves to celebrate the National Aviary's 70th anniversary.
“The National Aviary’s 70th anniversary gives us the opportunity to reflect on our remarkable growth and all that we’ve accomplished as an organization in the areas of avian medicine, animal care, conservation, and education,” says Cheryl Tracy, executive director of the National Aviary. “We’re kicking off our 70th anniversary with new experiences to visitors connect with nature, engage with our mission, and understand how they can have a positive impact on our work to save birds and protect their habitats.”
The Aviary says through interactive programming like that offered through Tropical Paradise, "visitors learn how they can make a positive impact on the conservation of tropical species and their habitats."
Like many museums, galleries, and other cultural venues in the city, the aviary will have COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including timed ticketing and requiring that guests over the age of 2 wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status.
Tropical Paradise. Continues through May 28. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. Included with regular admission. aviary.org