Meet cute bats, parrots, and other animals during Tropical Paradise at the National Aviary

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the National Aviary Tropical Paradise at the National Aviary

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the National Aviary Malayan Flying Foxes, part of Tropical Paradise at the National Aviary

Winter is for the birds. At least that's the case, literally, at the National Aviary , where a new show will allow visitors to escape from the cold and into a much warmer environment.The aviary recently launched Tropical Paradise, a new seasonal theme described in a press release as highlighting "tropical animals and habitats through programming, signage, and décor." Taking place now through May 28, the new direction serves to celebrate the National Aviary's 70th anniversary.“The National Aviary’s 70th anniversary gives us the opportunity to reflect on our remarkable growth and all that we’ve accomplished as an organization in the areas of avian medicine, animal care, conservation, and education,” says Cheryl Tracy, executive director of the National Aviary. “We’re kicking off our 70th anniversary with new experiences to visitors connect with nature, engage with our mission, and understand how they can have a positive impact on our work to save birds and protect their habitats.”Officially started on Jan. 5, Tropical Paradise offers open, expansive, immersive habitats, where a variety of birds are free to roam. There are also daily programs included with admission, during which visitors will be introduced to a variety of species from the tropics, from "parrots like a stunning Scarlet Macaw, to a surprisingly cute megabat species, or even a Southern Three-banded Armadillo."The Aviary says through interactive programming like that offered through Tropical Paradise, "visitors learn how they can make a positive impact on the conservation of tropical species and their habitats."Like many museums, galleries, and other cultural venues in the city, the aviary will have COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including timed ticketing and requiring that guests over the age of 2 wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status.