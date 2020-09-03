Mediterra Café expands, Richard DeShantz’s new Southern-inspired eatery, and more Pittsburgh food news

Openings
Pho SAIGON Cafe
The Vietnamese eatery is set to open on Tue., Sept. 8 in Bethel Park. Pho SAIGON's menu (found on Facebook) promises a mix of Vietnamese staples, like bahn mi and pho, along with a mix of fruit and milk teas. 2822 South Park Road, Bethel Park
Poulet Bleu, Pork & Beans, täkō, and Meat & Potatoes
A smattering of the Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group’s eateries will re-open this month after closures due to the ongoing pandemic. The group says each restaurant will debut new menus, along with exclusive take-out offerings and expanded outdoor dining. Opening dates vary for each eatery. richarddeshantz.com
Coming Soon
Mediterra Café
The Mt. Lebanon space left empty by modern-American eatery Fairlane will not sit vacant for long. In late fall, popular bakery, cafe, and market Mediterra Café, will take over.
The family-owned bakery’s new location will feature its beloved artisan breads and pastries, along with menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Unlike Mediterra Café's first space in Sewickley, the Mt. Lebanon expansion will carry a liquor license and plans to serve cocktails and wine after 5 p.m. 292 Beverly Road, Mt. Lebanon. mediterracafe.com