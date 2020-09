Mediterra Café expands, Richard DeShantz’s new Southern-inspired eatery, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Mediterra Café

The Vietnamese eatery is set to open on Tue., Sept. 8 in Bethel Park. Pho SAIGON's menu ( found on Facebook ) promises a mix of Vietnamese staples, like bahn mi and pho, along with a mix of fruit and milk teas.A smattering of the Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group’s eateries will re-open this month after closures due to the ongoing pandemic. The group says each restaurant will debut new menus, along with exclusive take-out offerings and expanded outdoor dining. Opening dates vary for each eatery.The Mt. Lebanon space left empty by modern-American eatery Fairlane will not sit vacant for long. In late fall, popular bakery, cafe, and market Mediterra Café, will take over.The family-owned bakery’s new location will feature its beloved artisan breads and pastries, along with menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Unlike Mediterrafirst space in Sewickley, the Mt. Lebanon expansion will carry a liquor license and plans to serve cocktails and wine after 5 p.m.For three years, the Richard DeShantz restaurant group has been teasing one of its newest concepts, a Southern-inspired joint named Coop de Ville. The restaurant has finally been given a somewhat-firm opening date, and is planning to launch a coffee bar and take-out window towards the end of September. Arcade and bowling lanes will follow in October.Roger Li’s pop-up dim sum series, launched in late 2019, is back with another event this weekend. Grab a box of the Cantonese-style brunch, featuring char siu bao, roasted pork buns, siu mai, pork and shrimp dumplings, and more. Keep an eye on The Parlor’s social media for announcements on the next pop-up. facebook.com/DimSumPGH