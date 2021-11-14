 Medical Marijuana 101: Delta-8 vs Delta-9 THC | Sponsored | Sponsored Content | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper
Sponsored Content

Medical Marijuana 101: Delta-8 vs Delta-9 THC

By

click to enlarge delta9-pittsburgh.jpg
Cannabis has been consumed for centuries, but only recently have we been able to properly understand the compounds that work together to provide various experiences which include the medical benefits we appreciate today. Cannabinoids, also known as phytocannabinoids, are naturally occurring chemical compounds found in the cannabis plant and many others such as piper nigrum (black pepper) and cacao. With delta-8 THC becoming widely available in CBD stores around the country, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is returning to the forefront of the medical marijuana conversation. Both Delta-8 and delta-9 are forms of THC, but when people are talking about THC in general, they are referring to delta-9. Delta- 8 THC is a minor cannabinoid that is produced naturally by the cannabis plant in insignificant amounts. It has become popular because of its similarity to delta-9 THC, the cannabinoid that provides the psychoactive effect or “high” that cannabis is known for. However, for all the similarities, there are still major differences between delta-9 and delta-8 THC.

Delta-9 THC is found in abundance in the marijuana plant thus making extraction simple and affordable. On the other hand, concentrated amounts of delta-8 THC are typically synthesized from hemp-derived cannabidiol or CBD with the use of solvents due to its low presence in the cannabis plant. Manufacturing delta-8 THC from hemp is not only easier, but it also allows products that include the compound to be sold outside of medical marijuana dispensaries because it is technically legal on a federal level. The Farm Bill, which legalized hemp production in 2018, does not forbid deriving delta-8 THC from hemp and creating products with it.

One of the main differences between delta-9 and delta-8 is the level of potency. Delta-9 THC is significantly more potent than Delta 8 and has more pronounced effects. Some common side effects can include paranoia and increased anxiety, confusion, and impaired motor skills. Nonetheless, delta-9 THC has a host of medical benefits that include analgesic, antiemetic, antitumor, antispasmodic, antianxiety, and neuroprotective properties. In comparison, Delta 8 has become a favorite because it provides a milder experience that is described as clear minded, euphoric, and relaxing thus making it great for people managing conditions such as anxiety. It also lacks the couchlock or lack of focus that one may face upon consuming traditional delta-9 THC. Another benefit cited by delta-8 consumers is that the experience is not accompanied by anxiety or increased appetite.


However, the mild psychoactive nature of delta-8 has resulted in a restriction on the sale and production of Delta 8 products by several state governments. Delta-8 is currently banned in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Washington. While Delta-8 THC is not banned in Oregon, hemp-derived products with 0.5 milligrams of delta-8 THC or any other products containing “intoxicating cannabinoids”, or “artificially derived cannabinoids” and marijuana products are now both considered adult use items to be sold in dispensaries. Legislative bans and regulatory clarifications are currently being considered in several states including Alabama, Illinois, and Oklahoma. Delta-8 THC products were once on the shelves of Delta 9 PA and other Pennsylvania dispensaries, but for now it remains to be seen if they will return or continue to thrive in our CBD markets.

Delta 9 PA serves medical marijuana patients in Pittsburgh and Greensburg. Learn more at www.delta9pa.com

Trending

Speaking of...

Delta 8 and now Delta 10 THC, What's the difference? (Spoiler Alert: Delta 10 is not stronger) Sponsored

By Hippie & French

Delta 8 and now Delta 10 THC, What's the difference? (Spoiler Alert: Delta 10 is not stronger)

CBD and Anxiety Sponsored

By Susan Merenstein

CBD and Anxiety

Breaking the Grass Ceiling at goodblend Pennsylvania Sponsored

By goodblend, Pennsylvania

Breaking the Grass Ceiling at goodblend Pennsylvania

Marijuana-related arrests decreased sharply nationwide in 2020, but not in Pa.

By Jason Phox

Marijuana-related arrests decreased sharply nationwide in 2020, but not in Pa.
More »

Tags

Latest in Sponsored Content

Delta 8 and now Delta 10 THC, What's the difference? (Spoiler Alert: Delta 10 is not stronger) Sponsored

By Hippie & French

Delta 8 and now Delta 10 THC, What's the difference? (Spoiler Alert: Delta 10 is not stronger)

CBD and Anxiety Sponsored

By Susan Merenstein

CBD and Anxiety

Central Outreach Wellness Center named Best Health Advocacy Group in Best of Pittsburgh Readers’ Poll 2021 Sponsored

By Central Outreach Wellness Center

Central Outreach Wellness Center named Best Health Advocacy Group in Best of Pittsburgh Readers’ Poll 2021

5 Truly Unique Pittsburgh-made Gifts and Where to Find Them Sponsored

By Handmade Arcade

5 Truly Unique Pittsburgh-made Gifts and Where to Find Them
More »

Readers also liked…

Pittsburgh’s cutest pet photo contest winners announced! Sponsored

By Jasmine Hughes

Pittsburgh’s cutest pet photo contest winners announced!
More Sponsored Content »
All Web Only »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 10-16, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Pa. Senate passes bills preempting local gun ordinances, expanding concealed carry

Pa. Senate passes bills preempting local gun ordinances, expanding concealed carry

By Marley Parish

Summer Lee poses for a portrait on Penn Avenue in East Liberty in 2019.

Summer Lee picks up endorsement from the Working Families Party

By Ryan Deto

The Humans is the best existential, dread-filled Thanksgiving dinner ever

The Humans is the best existential, dread-filled Thanksgiving dinner ever

By Owen Gabbey

Rich Fitzgerald at a COVID briefing in Point State Park in November 2020

Allegheny County officials say recent COVID rise has no current indication of falling

By Jason Phox

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation