McCormick concedes in Pa. GOP U.S. Senate primary race

Dave McCormick
Former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick has conceded in the Republican U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, clearing the way for celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz to face Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the November general election.

McCormick announced Friday night that he had called Oz earlier in the day to concede in the race, which was close enough to trigger an automatic statewide recount.

“Even though I won’t be your nominee, I remain deeply committed to Pennsylvania and to the United States of America,” McCormick said during a campaign event in Pittsburgh.


The concession came days after attorneys for McCormick argued in Commonwealth Court, urging that undated — but timely — ballots count toward final results in the primary election. His campaign also requested a hand-recount in 12 counties. Lawyers for McCormick were set to appear in court on Monday.

With some counties already finished conducting the recount, McCormick — who trailed Oz by less than 1,000 votes before the recount — said it was unlikely that he would have enough votes to win against Oz.

“It’s now clear to me with the recount now largely complete, that we have a nominee,” McCormick said.

Oz, who moved to Pennsylvania from New Jersey to run for U.S. Senate, earned an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Oz and McCormick launched a series of attack ads against each other and sparred with each other during debates.


But on Friday, McCormick said Oz has his “full support” in the general election against Fetterman.

In a statement, Oz said he was “tremendously grateful for his pledge of support.”

“We share the goal of a brighter future for Pennsylvania and America,” he said. “Now that our primary is over, we will make sure that this U.S. Senate seat does not fall into the hands of the radical left, led by John Fetterman. I look forward to campaigning in every corner of the commonwealth for the next five months to earn the support of every Pennsylvania."
Marley Parish is a reporter with the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.

