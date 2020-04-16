Mayor Peduto looks ahead to Pittsburgh's "new normal" in speech on COVID-19

click to enlarge Screenshot from Mayor Peduto's speech on April 16

During a brief speech today from the City-County building, Mayor Bill Peduto touted the city's response to COVID-19 related restrictions and quarantines, noting that as of yesterday, 327 ICU beds remained open across the county."Thank you to all who have been staying home and working to flatten the curve," said Peduto. "It has not been easy, but it has saved lives."The mayor went on to explain actions the city has taken since the cancellation of the St. Patty's Day Parade on March 11, including efforts to protect vulnerable populations such as homeless people, those with drug addiction, and undocumented people.Peduto expressed cautious optimism about reopening the city when scientific experts deem it safe, and hinted that public swimming pools might be able to open before summer's end.The longterm effects of the pandemic were acknowledged, with the mayor conceding that the city budget would be feeling "heavy repercussions" for at least five years. However, the speech had an overarching aspirational tone, promising a "better and stronger" Pittsburgh."There will be a new normal," said Peduto. "And we'll need to aim high."Peduto proposed changes for the city post-pandemic including treating internet as a utility as vital as electricity or water, clean energy, more infrastructure jobs, and addressing the underlying disparities between communities in Pittsburgh, most notably between Black and white Pittsburghers.Some commenters on the live Facebook feed of the speech complained about a lack of substance and specifics regarding closures and real estate taxes. Many of the posts focused instead on bike lanes and the mayor's beard.