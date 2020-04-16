 Mayor Peduto looks ahead to Pittsburgh's "new normal" in speech on COVID-19 | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Mayor Peduto looks ahead to Pittsburgh's "new normal" in speech on COVID-19

By

click to enlarge Screenshot from Mayor Peduto's speech on April 16
Screenshot from Mayor Peduto's speech on April 16
During a brief speech today from the City-County building, Mayor Bill Peduto touted the city's response to COVID-19 related restrictions and quarantines, noting that as of yesterday, 327 ICU beds remained open across the county.

"Thank you to all who have been staying home and working to flatten the curve," said Peduto. "It has not been easy, but it has saved lives."

The mayor went on to explain actions the city has taken since the cancellation of the St. Patty's Day Parade on March 11, including efforts to protect vulnerable populations such as homeless people, those with drug addiction, and undocumented people.


Peduto expressed cautious optimism about reopening the city when scientific experts deem it safe, and hinted that public swimming pools might be able to open before summer's end.

The longterm effects of the pandemic were acknowledged, with the mayor conceding that the city budget would be feeling "heavy repercussions" for at least five years. However, the speech had an overarching aspirational tone, promising a "better and stronger" Pittsburgh.

"There will be a new normal," said Peduto. "And we'll need to aim high."

Peduto proposed changes for the city post-pandemic including treating internet as a utility as vital as electricity or water, clean energy, more infrastructure jobs, and addressing the underlying disparities between communities in Pittsburgh, most notably between Black and white Pittsburghers.


Some commenters on the live Facebook feed of the speech complained about a lack of substance and specifics regarding closures and real estate taxes. Many of the posts focused instead on bike lanes and the mayor's beard. 

Tags

Latest in News

Allegheny County might soon send all county voters mail-in ballot applications with prepaid postage

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County might soon send all county voters mail-in ballot applications with prepaid postage

Conservation Voters of PA highlights three endorsed Pittsburgh state House candidates

By Ryan Deto

From left to right: Lissa Geiger Shulman, Emily Kinkead, and Jessica Benham

Pittsburgh Black elected officials encourage mail-in voting and advocate for further state coronavirus aid

By Ryan Deto

Liv Bennett (left) and Summer Lee (right)

The Cultural Trust cancels Three Rivers Arts Festival, other programming through June 14

By Hannah Lynn

The Cultural Trust cancels Three Rivers Arts Festival, other programming through June 14
More »

Readers also liked…

Everything in the world displeases me: The College Nihilism Issue

By Hannah Lynn

Everything in the world displeases me: The College Nihilism Issue

Buy Some Happiness: Laptop stickers and pins for Pittsburgh college students

By Lisa Cunningham

Buy Some Happiness: Laptop stickers and pins for Pittsburgh college students

Fall Road Trips Just Hours from Pittsburgh

By Lisa Cunningham

On board the Potomac Eagle

Chapo Trap House discuss hate mail, their new book, and the pros and cons of life in Pittsburgh

By Eli Enis

Chapo Trap House discuss hate mail, their new book, and the pros and cons of life in Pittsburgh
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 15-21, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending in News

From left to right: Lissa Geiger Shulman, Emily Kinkead, and Jessica Benham

Conservation Voters of PA highlights three endorsed Pittsburgh state House candidates

By Ryan Deto

Wendy Bell is 'on the fence' about millions of Americans dying versus cost of slowing the economy

Wendy Bell is 'on the fence' about millions of Americans dying versus cost of slowing the economy

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County might soon send all county voters mail-in ballot applications with prepaid postage

Allegheny County might soon send all county voters mail-in ballot applications with prepaid postage

By Ryan Deto

Screenshot from Mayor Peduto's speech on April 16

Mayor Peduto looks ahead to Pittsburgh's "new normal" in speech on COVID-19

By Alex Gordon

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation