 Mayor Gainey nixes shuttle service in controversial Mon-Oakland Connector project | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Mayor Gainey nixes shuttle service in controversial Mon-Oakland Connector project

By

click to enlarge Hazelwood Green in 2019 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Hazelwood Green in 2019
Mayor Ed Gainey has announced that the controversial Mon-Oakland Connector transit project will no longer involve a shuttle program. The proposed autonomous shuttle service between Hazelwood and Oakland was among the most controversial aspects of the project, generating opposition over the years from residents in Greenfield’s Four-Mile Run neighborhood and public-transit advocates.

“This decision was made in consultation with community leaders and transit advocates,” the city said in a Feb. 16 release. “The revised Mon-Oakland project will no longer support a vehicular shuttle between Oakland and Hazelwood (the Mon-Oakland Connector).”

“Residents have been demanding a real look of what this development means,” Laura Wiens, Executive Director of Pittsburghers for Public Transit told Pittsburgh City Paper in December 2021 when Gainey announced his intention to pause the project once in office. “It would be more effective and efficient and sustainable to use our existing transportation resources rather than build something that would become obsolete.”


Instead, the city of Pittsburgh will prioritize “increased connectivity and equitable transit improvements” in the Boulevard-Bates-Second Avenue Corridor, the release says.

Gainey will hold a community listening session on the project on Thu., Feb. 17.

Trending

Speaking of Ed Gainey

Maria Montaño makes history as first openly trans woman to serve as Pittsburgh Press Secretary

By Amanda Waltz

Maria Montaño makes history as first openly trans woman to serve as Pittsburgh Press Secretary

Martell Covington chosen as Democratic candidate for District 24 special election

By Lisa Cunningham

Martell Covington chosen as Democratic candidate for District 24 special election

Pittsburgh out as potential host for 2024 Republican National Convention

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh out as potential host for 2024 Republican National Convention

Mayor, state leaders call for more access to syringe exchanges during Prevention Point Pittsburgh visit

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey tours a Prevention Point Pittsburgh van with Executive Director Aaron Arnold on Thu., Feb. 3, 2022.
More »

Tags

Latest in News

U.S. House committee subpoenas Sen. Doug Mastriano as part of Jan. 6 investigation

By Marley Parish

U.S. House committee subpoenas Sen. Doug Mastriano as part of Jan. 6 investigation

Giant Eagle dispatches Mobile Market to improve food access in underserved neighborhoods

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Giant Eagle dispatches Mobile Market to improve food access in underserved neighborhoods

Pennsylvania holds first-ever hearing on legalizing recreational weed

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pennsylvania holds first-ever hearing on legalizing recreational weed

Maria Montaño makes history as first openly trans woman to serve as Pittsburgh Press Secretary

By Amanda Waltz

Maria Montaño makes history as first openly trans woman to serve as Pittsburgh Press Secretary
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 16-22, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pennsylvania holds first-ever hearing on legalizing recreational weed

Pennsylvania holds first-ever hearing on legalizing recreational weed

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Giant Eagle dispatches Mobile Market to improve food access in underserved neighborhoods

Giant Eagle dispatches Mobile Market to improve food access in underserved neighborhoods

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Black-led community spotlight: Samantha Black and Khamil Bailey of The Greenwood Plan

Black-led community spotlight: Samantha Black and Khamil Bailey of The Greenwood Plan

By Dani Janae

U.S. House committee subpoenas Sen. Doug Mastriano as part of Jan. 6 investigation

U.S. House committee subpoenas Sen. Doug Mastriano as part of Jan. 6 investigation

By Marley Parish

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation