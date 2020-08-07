 Mayor Bill Peduto issues letter to congress in support of local independent music venues | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Mayor Bill Peduto issues letter to congress in support of local independent music venues

click to enlarge Inside The Mr. Roboto Project - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Inside The Mr. Roboto Project
Over the past few months, Pittsburgh concert promoters and independent venues have been working together as part of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) to push congress to pass bills that would offer relief to venues and theaters in danger of closing permanently due to the pandemic. Now, Mayor Bill Peduto has joined the efforts by issuing a letter to congress in support of the NIVA and the bills. 

Without help, an estimated 90% of independent venues across the country could close their doors for good. This could cause economic loss in the city and negativity affect local artists who rely on Pittsburgh venues to showcase their skills and grow. Peduto's letter outlines the economic value and contributions of Pittsburgh venues and theaters prior to the pandemic.

"Our independent venues and theaters aren’t just important because of their economic impact. Art, music and entertainment are historically woven into the rich cultural fabric of Pittsburgh," says Peduto. "There’s no price you can put on their cultural value for our neighborhoods and our city, but there is price we can put on making sure they don’t go under. I’m urging congress to ensure that our local venues are included in and protected by relief packages. They’re what make our neighborhoods great and, frankly, they’re what make Pittsburgh Pittsburgh."
Pittsburgh National Independent Venue Association members include:
3577 Studios
Club Cafe
Don't Let the Scene Go Down on Me! Collective
Drusky Entertainment
Four Chord Music
Grey Area Productions
Honcho
Hot Mass
Pandemic Dance Party/Pittonkatonk/Weather Permitting Concert Series
Pittsburgh Irish Festival
Opus One Productions
Rex Theater
Spirit
The Mr. Roboto Project
Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
Con Alma
Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall
Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Crafthouse Stage & Grill
Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Mr. Smalls Theatre
Roxian Theatre
Shady Lady Productions

