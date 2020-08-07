Mayor Bill Peduto issues letter to congress in support of local independent music venues

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Inside The Mr. Roboto Project

to push congress to pass bills that would offer relief to

venues and theaters in danger of closing permanently due to the pandemic. Now, Mayor Bill Peduto has joined the efforts by issuing a letter to congress in support of the NIVA and the bills.





Without help, an estimated 90% of independent venues across the country could close their doors for good. This could cause economic loss in the city and negativity affect local artists who rely on Pittsburgh venues to showcase their skills and grow. Peduto's letter outlines the economic value and contributions of Pittsburgh venues and theaters prior to the pandemic.



" Our independent venues and theaters aren’t just important because of their economic impact. Art, music and entertainment are historically woven into the rich cultural fabric of Pittsburgh," says Peduto. "There’s no price you can put on their cultural value for our neighborhoods and our city, but there is price we can put on making sure they don’t go under. I’m urging congress to ensure that our local venues are included in and protected by relief packages. They’re what make our neighborhoods great and, frankly, they’re what make Pittsburgh Pittsburgh."

National Independent Venue Association members include:



Club Cafe

Don't Let the Scene Go Down on Me! Collective

Drusky Entertainment

Four Chord Music

Grey Area Productions

Honcho

Hot Mass

Pandemic Dance Party/Pittonkatonk/Weather Permitting Concert Series

Pittsburgh Irish Festival

Opus One Productions

Rex Theater

Spirit

The Mr. Roboto Project

Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

Con Alma

Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall

Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Crafthouse Stage & Grill

Jergel's Rhythm Grille Mr. Smalls Theatre

Roxian Theatre

