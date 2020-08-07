Mayor Bill Peduto issues letter to congress in support of local independent music venues

"Our independent venues and theaters aren’t just important because of their economic impact. Art, music and entertainment are historically woven into the rich cultural fabric of Pittsburgh," says Peduto. "There’s no price you can put on their cultural value for our neighborhoods and our city, but there is price we can put on making sure they don’t go under. I’m urging congress to ensure that our local venues are included in and protected by relief packages. They’re what make our neighborhoods great and, frankly, they’re what make Pittsburgh Pittsburgh."
Pittsburgh National Independent Venue Association members include:
Club Cafe
Don't Let the Scene Go Down on Me! Collective
Drusky Entertainment
Four Chord Music
Grey Area Productions
Honcho
Hot Mass
Pandemic Dance Party/Pittonkatonk/Weather Permitting Concert Series
Pittsburgh Irish Festival
Opus One Productions
Rex Theater
Spirit
The Mr. Roboto Project
Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
Con Alma
Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall
Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Crafthouse Stage & Grill
Roxian Theatre
Shady Lady Productions