 Mayor Bill Peduto calls for removal of Pittsburgh Columbus statue | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Mayor Bill Peduto calls for removal of Pittsburgh Columbus statue

By

click to enlarge The Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh's Schenley Park - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
The Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh's Schenley Park
Today, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto announced an agreement with the city's Arts Commission to formally remove the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park. In a press release, Peduto directed that the statue be displayed in a private location that has yet to be determined.

Peduto notes his own Italian heritage and that all four of his grandparents were Italian, saying they personally experienced discrimination, yet learned to love their new country. He says he is proud to be Italian-American. He says the statue should return to the Italian-American community.

"After much thought and prayer I believe it is now time for us to return the Columbus statue to the Italian-American community that brought it into existence," says Peduto in a press release. "They can preserve it in a manner than celebrates Italian-American culture, while acknowledging the wreckage that slavery and racism has done to America.”


On Sept. 23, the City Arts Commission unanimously voted to remove the statue from its perch in Schenley Park near the Schenley Bridge. Peduto previously said that his office had the say for removal, and that his decision will then be up for a vote from the Arts Commission. Peduto says he met with advocates for the preservation and removal of the statue, as well as reading the commission's testimony. He called the decision to remove the statue "difficult."

According to a press release, Peduto wants the stature moved so "it can be better displayed in a private location that places Columbus, his memory and his history in different context."
Celebrating Columbus has become an object of controversy in recent years across the country, including Pittsburgh. Last year, protesters handed out flyers that falsely said the city's Columbus Day parade was canceled. Kalen Tierney of anti-racism group What's Up Pittsburgh told KDKA, “By honoring Columbus, we’re not telling the true story of him actually setting in motion the transatlantic slave trade and then a massive genocide of native people.”

Columbus is often celebrated for discovering the United States in 1492, but he never actually set foot on land that would later become the U.S. He did, however, land on an unknown Caribbean Island, and eventually enslaved some of the native people of that island.

Several cities and states have changed Columbus Day, celebrated on Oct. 12, to Indigenous People's Day, as a way to celebrate Native Americans and other indigenous peoples of the Americas. Columbus Day was created in the 1890s as a show of goodwill towards Italian Americans who had been lynched in Louisiana. Since then, it has become a day that some Italian Americans use to celebrate their immigrant history.


Peduto's decision comes months after a June petition calling for the statue's removal released, which has generated over 14,000 signatures. Over the summer, the statue also became the target of vandalism.

No decisions have yet been made on when the statue will be removed, or the private location where it will be stored and displayed. Made by sculptor Frank Vittor, the statue was erected in 1958 and is owned by the City of Pittsburgh. City crews may cover the statue until it can be removed.

Trending

Pork & Beans closes, new tenants for "the O," and more Pittsburgh food news
What happens when marching season ends?
Yes, it’s still legal for businesses to discriminate against gay people in most of Pa.
D.C. man possibly carrying infectious disease to travel to Pittsburgh during pandemic
Author Terry Tempest Williams stresses importance of upcoming election, engaged youth to environmental movement ahead of Pittsburgh appearance
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Pork & Beans closes, new tenants for "the O," and more Pittsburgh food news

By Maggie Weaver

Pennsylvania Libations Wine Shop in the Strip District

Peduto and Fitzgerald urge Trump to avoid campaigning in Pittsburgh next week

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald

These Pittsburgh-area candidates don’t want to participate in upcoming debates

By Ryan Deto

These Pittsburgh-area candidates don’t want to participate in upcoming debates
More »

Tags

Latest in News

House GOP leadership calls for Western Pa. Rep. Bernstine to resign over Snapchats of son

By Stephen Caruso

State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-New Beaver)

Yes, it’s still legal for businesses to discriminate against gay people in most of Pa.

By Ryan Deto

Yes, it’s still legal for businesses to discriminate against gay people in most of Pa.

D.C. man possibly carrying infectious disease to travel to Pittsburgh during pandemic

By Hannah Lynn

D.C.-area man, aka Donald Trump

Sen. Casey: Affordable Care Act in "grave danger" if Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court

By Marie Albiges

Bob Casey in Pittsburgh in 2017
More »

Readers also liked…

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 7-13, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

D.C.-area man, aka Donald Trump

D.C. man possibly carrying infectious disease to travel to Pittsburgh during pandemic

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald

Peduto and Fitzgerald urge Trump to avoid campaigning in Pittsburgh next week

By Ryan Deto

Yes, it’s still legal for businesses to discriminate against gay people in most of Pa.

Yes, it’s still legal for businesses to discriminate against gay people in most of Pa.

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation