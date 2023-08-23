Maximize Your Financial Aid & College Options: 5 Secrets from a Seasoned Counselor | Pittsburgh City Paper

It’s getting harder to get into college. In the last 20 years, the number of college applications submitted have increased by 150 percent, even though the size of high school graduating classes have remained relatively steady.

Here’s the thing: The competition doesn’t have to deter you or your child from landing a ticket to a dream school. As the founder and director of College Confident, an innovative national college access program that has served over 60 high schools and over 60,000 families since 2012, I know a few tricks of the trade to help maximize acceptances and financial aid options.

The good news? If you’re reading this, you’re not too late. But it’s definitely time to get started. Below, I’ll share a few tips to gain control and confidence over the situation — and a leg-up on the competition.

Apply to 20 colleges. (It’s easier than you think.)

When I tell this to my students, they often respond, “That sounds hard, and crazy. My counselor told me to apply to a few local colleges.”

This is an example of letting the institutions control your future. Let’s say you apply to three colleges and receive one acceptance with a financial aid package. Your path has been decided for you, because you have no choice but to accept your one option.

I say, do the math and gain control: With CommonApp.org, you can apply to 20 colleges using one application. The more colleges you apply to, the more you boost your odds of multiple acceptances — and financial aid packages — to compare and choose from. You’re back in the driver’s seat, navigating your future.

Negotiate a better offer.

There’s another (big) reason it can literally pay to receive multiple acceptances. Let’s say you gain 10 college acceptances, each with a unique financial aid package. If you have one particular school you want to go to but its financial package isn’t as strong as another offered to you, you can approach the financial aid office with the better offer. In my 11 years of experience, financial aid offices have often come close to matching another (better) offer once you present it to them. Without the better offer from other colleges, you don’t have a bargaining chip.

Submit your apps by October 15th.

When it comes to financial aid, first come, first serve. At the beginning of the application season, there are piles of money in the pot; however, as acceptances go out the door, so does the funding. After all, the financial aid office has to be prepared to resource every student accepted, and who gets the best packages? The early applicants.

Mark October 15th to November 15th on your calendar, and apply to the college that is the hardest to get into via Early Decision, which is a binding decision*. Apply to the rest of your 20 colleges via Early Action, which is not binding but early enough to get almost as much consideration as Early Decision, and even more funding. If you aim to submit your applications by October 15th, you could receive an acceptance as early as Thanksgiving.

On the other hand, let’s paint a picture of what happens when you procrastinate and apply at the last-minute in January: Amid the stressful rush to complete all the application elements at the height of the holidays, your family will spend precious time off arguing. Your high school counselor as well as the teachers you asked for recommendations will be totally swamped and deliver subpar letters — if you’re lucky to get them at all. Then, you’ll be at the mercy of getting leftover college spots that others already declined.

So, do your family a favor and get your apps done early in the season.

Apply for financial aid early (notice the theme).

It’s imperative that you complete and submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form as soon as possible — ideally by November 1st. Note that you can only list 10 schools on your FAFSA form. However, two weeks after you submit the form, you must switch out the 10 schools listed with the remaining schools on your list to ensure all 20 colleges on your list receive your FAFSA.

Plus, apply to your state’s financial aid as well. Note that the process is different in each state — Pennsylvania has the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) application while New York State offers the Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) application.

Finally, private colleges offer another financial aid form called The CSS Profile.

Create a family email address.

Here’s the thing: Students do not read their emails, and they may miss notifications from colleges about important paperwork needed, forms they have to submit, or dates for admissions interviews. Parents need to be reading these emails to stay on top of the process.

One of the first things we do in my College Application Bootcamps is create a new email address that both parents and students have access to. You’ll use this email in the CommonApp and other admissions-related communications.

Emilia Wiles has a passion for college access and community development. As the founding CEO of one of New York City's most successful college prep programs servicing over 60,000 public high school youth across New York City boroughs, Emilia has used her educational expertise and community development abilities to teach and promote college confidence and student leadership throughout the college process.