 Mattress Factory invites teens to learn music, art, activism, and more during free summer workshop series | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Mattress Factory invites teens to learn music, art, activism, and more during free summer workshop series

By

click to enlarge Mattress Factory’s Teen Summer Workshops - PHOTO: COURTESY OF MATTRESS FACTORY
Photo: Courtesy of Mattress Factory
Mattress Factory’s Teen Summer Workshops
Teens can get restless in the summer, especially when many ended up staying at home anyway during this past school year because of the pandemic. There are only so many video games you can play, shows you can stream, and TikTok videos you can consume before boredom sets in. This is where Mattress Factory’s free Teen Summer Workshops come in, offering young minds eclectic outlets to learn new skills and flex their creative muscles.

Beginning Tue., July 20, the North Side museum will present six one-day workshops for rising high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors. The workshops are taught by chosen artists representing a wide range of interests, from music and botanical drawing to the culinary arts.

Mattress Factory teen program coordinator Mattie Cannon says the museum’s “guiding mantra” in choosing the workshops was “Diversity (in creative practice), Diversity (in backgrounds), and Diversity (in how people can engage, i.e. in-person or virtual).”


“We posted an open call for submissions to artists that were excited to share aspects of their practice with teens through the Mattress Factory,” says Cannon.

Among the choices is Build your own Cigar Box Guitar, a chance to make your own instrument with Erie-based musician Mathew Borczon, and illustration with Monica Quinn, a multimedia artist who specializes in floral murals. Teens can also explore cooking with Simon Chough, chef and founder of the Garfield restaurant Soju, and learn how to combine making and social justice during Activism and Tie Dye.

Also available is a lesson on how to throw a porch concert, and a sound art and podcast workshop with Zoe Scruggs and Lou Tandon, current artists-in-residence at Bunker Projects.

Cannon says that the program will also feature two summer fellows, Chloe Miller and Sophia Katres, who graduated from Mattress Factory’s school-year teen program, The Teen Art Cooperative, in 2020.


“They have returned to work with the museum to help us put on a great summer workshop series,” says Cannon, adding that the fellows were involved in the selection process.

The Mattress Factory Teen Summer Workshops run from July 20 through Aug. 21. Each workshop is limited to 15 participants. Register for free at mattress.org/programs/teen-summer-workshop-series

Trending

State funding eliminated for Pennsylvania's public broadcasting stations
Allegheny County President Judge Kim Clark says systemic racism exists in courts
New mobile savings pass launched for family-friendly attractions around Pittsburgh
For Good PGH raising funds to continue food and essential items distribution program
Pittsburgh launches first mobility app initiative for non-car transportation in the U.S.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Mattress Factory , Teen Summer Workshops

Mattress Factory's new Factory Installed exhibition features frat boys, folk dancing, and more

By Amanda Waltz

Meir Tati at Mattress Factory's Factory Installed

Fictional frat life plays out in Mattress Factory’s “Society of 23's Trophy Game Room”

By Amanda Waltz

Fictional frat life plays out in Mattress Factory’s “Society of 23's Trophy Game Room”

A look at Pittsburgh museums and galleries as they welcome back limited crowds during the pandemic

By Amanda Waltz

A look at Pittsburgh museums and galleries as they welcome back limited crowds during the pandemic

Mattress Factory delves into the fantastic and macabre with two new exhibitions

By Amanda Waltz

The Museum of Everything by Jennifer Angus, now at the Mattress Factory
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

New mobile savings pass launched for family-friendly attractions around Pittsburgh

By Lauryn Nania

Family at the Pittsburgh Zoo

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at CMOA, Cobra, Spirit, and more (July 8-11)

By Dani Janae

DJ huny young

Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ July 8-14

By CP Staff

Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ July 8-14

Hotline Ring returns to raise relief funds for Pittsburgh arts organizations

By Dani Janae

Kelly Strayhorn Theater
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 7-13, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Family at the Pittsburgh Zoo

New mobile savings pass launched for family-friendly attractions around Pittsburgh

By Lauryn Nania

Style412 launches Showroom program to support emerging Pittsburgh fashion designers

Style412 launches Showroom program to support emerging Pittsburgh fashion designers

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh CLO scores a touchdown with 75th anniversary celebration at Heinz Field (2)

Pittsburgh CLO scores a touchdown with 75th anniversary celebration at Heinz Field

By Lauryn Nania

Care Package

Song Spotlight: "Pinch" by Care Package

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation