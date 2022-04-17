 Mass shooting at Pittsburgh party results in multiple deaths, injuries | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh party results in multiple deaths, injuries

By

click to enlarge The scene of a mass shooting in Pittsburgh on Sun., April 17, 2022 - PHOTO: PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SAFETY
Photo: Pittsburgh Public Safety
The scene of a mass shooting in Pittsburgh on Sun., April 17, 2022
Two juveniles have died and multiple others are injured after a mass shooting occurred during a party in the East Allegheny section of Pittsburgh's North Side early on April 17.

According to an official statement, there are at least 11 gunshot victims, including two juvenile males who were pronounced deceased. The shooting took place at a house party in an Airbnb rental on Suismon Street at Madison Avenue, with "as many as 200 people in attendance, many of them underage," according to officials.

Multiple ShotSpotter alerts were first identified on Suismon Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. When Pittsburgh Police officers arrived on the scene, officials say "several young people were observed fleeing the area on foot and by vehicle" as additional shots were registered.


Multiple videos posted of the incident on social media show a large dense crowd of what appears to be mostly underaged party attendees yelling and trying to get out of the house as gunshots are heard in the background.

As many as 50 rounds were reported being fired inside the party, and officials say several more shots were fired outside the building, with as many as eight separate crime scenes. Police say some members of the party were seen jumping out of the rental's windows, causing broken bones and other injuries.

Gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals, and additional victims arrived at hospitals "both inside and outside of the city by private means," according to officials.

Detectives from Major Crimes are speaking to witnesses and reviewing video footage. No information on a suspect or suspects has yet been provided.

