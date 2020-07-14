Market Square Farmers Market returns to Downtown Pittsburgh this week

A temporary market that was set up at 11th Street and Waterfront Place in Downtown will continue on Sundays through July 26.
Safety precautions will be in place to avoid the spread of COVID-19, including mandatory face masks, vendors spaced a safe distance apart, and limits on line lengths. A full list of safety precautions can be found here.
"Besides being an essential service for the Downtown community, this activation provides a great benefit to vendors impacted by COVID-19, an outdoor opportunity for safer engagement, and a chance to increase the vibrancy back in the heart of Downtown," said Jeremy Waldrup, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership in a press release.
The Market Square Farmers Market is following the lead of other markets in the area, like the Bloomfield Saturday Market, which opened with safety precautions back in May.