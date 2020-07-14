 Market Square Farmers Market returns to Downtown Pittsburgh this week | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Market Square Farmers Market returns to Downtown Pittsburgh this week

click to enlarge Market Square Farmers Market, before the pandemic. - CP PHOTO: JORDAN MILLER
CP photo: Jordan Miller
Market Square Farmers Market, before the pandemic.
After shutting down for a few months, the Market Square Farmers Market returns on Thu., July 16 fro m 10 a.m.-2 p.m. It will continue every Thursday through Oct. 29 at its Downtown Pittsburgh location. In addition to produce and prepared-food vendors, the market will have live music from local singer/songwriters.

A temporary market that was set up at 11th Street and Waterfront Place in Downtown will continue on Sundays through July 26.

Safety precautions will be in place to avoid the spread of COVID-19, including mandatory face masks, vendors spaced a safe distance apart, and limits on line lengths. A full list of safety precautions can be found here.


"Besides being an essential service for the Downtown community, this activation provides a great benefit to vendors impacted by COVID-19, an outdoor opportunity for safer engagement, and a chance to increase the vibrancy back in the heart of Downtown," said Jeremy Waldrup, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership in a press release.

The Market Square Farmers Market is following the lead of other markets in the area, like the Bloomfield Saturday Market, which opened with safety precautions back in May.

By Ryan Deto

By Ryan Deto

By Ryan Deto

By Lisa Cunningham

Dannielle Brown led a march from Freedom Corner in the Hill District to Duquesne University seeking justice for her son Marquis Jaylen Brown on Sat., July 11, 2020.
