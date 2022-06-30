Marg Madness aims to find the best margaritas in Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh City Paper and Cazadores Tequila are looking for the city’s best margaritas! We’re having an all-out bar battle to determine our champion — Marg Madness — open to anyone with a glass and salt shaker.





Starting Fri., June 24 — whether you’re a home bartender or one of Pittsburgh’s best mixologists — you can submit a photo of your picture-perfect margarita to the Marg Madness Photo Contest . Pittsburghers will then have the chance to vote for their favorite margarita in two categories: Home Bars and Restaurants.





Winners will receive prize packages and, of course, bragging rights. And the best part? It's 100% FREE to enter!







Here’s how it will work:

Mix up your favorite Cazadores marg — but don’t take a sip yet! Step 2 : Take a snapshot of your perfect margarita.

: Upload it to s Marg Madness photo platform between June 24-July 8 with the name of your creation, a description of all the layers, and what makes it worthy to win this battle. Step 4: Vote! Voting begins on Mon., July 11 and ends on Mon., July 18, so be prepared to share your photo with all of your friends and family (and customers for bars & restaurants!) and prove that your margarita is the best. Head to bars & restaurants to try their contenders! Winners — with photos and descriptions of each margarita — will be announced in our July 20 issue.





Home Bars - First place will win:

The Title of Pittsburgh’s Home Bar Marg Madness Champion 2022

Prize Pack from Cazadores – with goodies to fill your bar

Pittsburgh Kitchens: Jeet Jet? cookbook





Restaurants - First place will win:

The Title of Pittsburgh’s Restaurant Marg Madness Champion 2020

$2,500 Advertising Package from Pittsburgh City Paper valid for one year

valid for one year Prize Pack from Cazadores

Pittsburgh Kitchens: Jeet Jet? cookbook

