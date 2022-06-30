 Marg Madness aims to find the best margaritas in Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Marg Madness aims to find the best margaritas in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Paper and Cazadores Tequila's contest is open to anyone with a glass and salt shaker

By

click to enlarge margarita_madness_submit_780x350.jpg
Pittsburgh City Paper and Cazadores Tequila are looking for the city’s best margaritas! We’re having an all-out bar battle to determine our champion — Marg Madness — open to anyone with a glass and salt shaker.

Starting Fri., June 24 — whether you’re a home bartender or one of Pittsburgh’s best mixologists — you can submit a photo of your picture-perfect margarita to the Marg Madness Photo Contest. Pittsburghers will then have the chance to vote for their favorite margarita in two categories: Home Bars and Restaurants.
Winners will receive prize packages and, of course, bragging rights. And the best part? It's 100% FREE to enter!

Here’s how it will work:
  • Step 1: Mix up your favorite Cazadores marg — but don’t take a sip yet!
  • Step 2: Take a snapshot of your perfect margarita.
  • Step 3: Upload it to Pittsburgh City Paper’s Marg Madness photo platform between June 24-July 8 with the name of your creation, a description of all the layers, and what makes it worthy to win this battle.
  • Step 4: Vote! Voting begins on Mon., July 11 and ends on Mon., July 18, so be prepared to share your photo with all of your friends and family (and customers for bars & restaurants!) and prove that your margarita is the best. Head to bars & restaurants to try their contenders! Winners — with photos and descriptions of each margarita — will be announced in our July 20 issue.

Home Bars - First place will win:

  • The Title of Pittsburgh’s Home Bar Marg Madness Champion 2022
  • Prize Pack from Cazadores – with goodies to fill your bar
  • Pittsburgh Kitchens: Jeet Jet? cookbook

Restaurants - First place will win:

  • The Title of Pittsburgh’s Restaurant Marg Madness Champion 2020
  • $2,500 Advertising Package from Pittsburgh City Paper valid for one year
  • Prize Pack from Cazadores
  • Pittsburgh Kitchens: Jeet Jet? cookbook

Submissions end Sun., July 8 at 2 p.m. and Voting will begin Mon., July 11 at 10 a.m. All winners will be featured in the July 20 issue of Pittsburgh City Paper. To learn more, visit MargMadness.

