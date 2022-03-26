 Maple House Music + Arts Festival to deliver big acts and benefit area parks | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Maple House Music + Arts Festival to deliver big acts and benefit area parks

Pittsburgh music fans will see the launch of another big festival this spring, with big names representing soul, country, blues, and more. The event will not only bring touring, award-winning acts to the city, but also serve as a benefit for area parks.

The Maple House Music + Arts Festival will debut on May 21 at Hartwood Acres Park.

The event was organized by Maple House, a Pittsburgh-based record label and media company, and produced by Elevation Festivals, an Ohio company that runs two of the state's large music festivals, WonderStruck in Cleveland and the WonderBus Music & Arts Festival in Columbus.


Headlining musical acts include Grammy award-winning artist Jason Isbell and his band, The 400 Unit. Isbell, a former member of the band Drive-By Truckers, has become an acclaimed singer-songwriter in the alt-country genre. Also set to perform is Black Pumas, a psychedelic soul duo who, since releasing their debut 2019 album, have received multiple Grammy nominations, including for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.

The Maple House Music + Arts Festival will also include the multi-genre band Lake Street Dive and country singer-songwriter Elle King, as well as Pittsburgh blues-rock group Ghost Hounds, and others.

Besides adding yet another way to enjoy music in the city, the event will also serve as a benefit for the Allegheny Parks system. The system includes the hosting space, Hartwood Acres Park, and eight other parks throughout Allegheny County.

In a press release, Maple House president Da’Lyn Bauman says the company is "excited" to bring the festival to Pittsburgh.


"Our hope is that this festival inspires an even greater community around the local music scene rooted in rock and blues," says Bauman.
Maple House Music + Arts Festival. 12 p.m. Sat., May 21. 200 Hartwood Acres, Allison Park. $29-59. VIP passes also available. maplehousefest.com

