 Mancini’s Bakery makes a giant "doughman" good enough to eat | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Mancini’s Bakery makes a giant "doughman" good enough to eat

By

click to enlarge The Mancini's “doughman” - PHOTO: COURTESY OF YAJAGOFF MEDIA/MANCINI'S BREAD CO.
Photo: Courtesy of YaJagoff Media/Mancini's Bread Co.
The Mancini's “doughman”
As Oprah famously once said, "I love bread." And what better time to celebrate bread than now, when holiday dinner guests are greeted with baskets of rolls and slices?

Mancini’s Bakery has decided to take a far more festive spin on the diet staple by making a snowman — or, better yet, “doughman” — out of its Italian-style bread.

The McKees Rocks-based bakery company recently unveiled its life-sized doughman and it will be displayed for public viewing outside of the McKees Rocks store at 601 Woodward Ave. and inside of the store at the Strip District location at 1717 Penn Ave. during holiday operating hours starting Dec. 22.


The structure, which is 7 feet tall and weighs over 200 pounds, was made from “rolls and twists (and maybe a breaded carrot, a pebble or two),” according to a press release. The release goes on to say that it took seven Mancini’s workers to put and pull the doughman out of the oven.

This is the second year Mancini’s has played with its food — last year, the bakery delighted customers with an 8-foot-tall Christmas tree.

This time, however, the bakery left it up to the public to pick what bread creation would be made. A poll was launched on Mancini's official Facebook page asking for users to vote for either “a Guinness World Record-breaking Christmas Tree or a snowman all made from its finer Italian bread.'' The snowman won.

Guests stopping by the store or waiting to pick up an order are welcome to take selfies with the doughman, which will remain up at either the McKees Rocks or Strip District location until the New Year. After that, the bread will be recycled through one of Mancini’s “community partnerships with local food banks and nonprofits.”


As Manicini’s continues to serve its customers during the busy holiday season, stores will designate lines to maintain social distancing and safe ordering.
Mancini's Bread Co. 601 Woodward Ave., McKees Rocks and 1717 Penn Ave., Strip District. mancinisbakery.com

Trending

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh Police officers disciplined in death of Jim Rogers; report says his calls for medical help were ignored

By Ryan Deto

A memorial to Jim Rogers on a bench in Friendship Park in Bloomfield

Port Authority installing air purification devices in buses and light-rail cars

By Ryan Deto

Port Authority installing air purification devices in buses and light-rail cars

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location

By Dani Janae

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

5 local spots to get festive baked goods and holiday desserts

By Isabella Diaz

Carnegie Coffee Company

A hot dog place reopens, a Downtown spot closes, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

A hot dog place reopens, a Downtown spot closes, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location

By Dani Janae

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location

Boonseek food truck brings Korean corn dogs and street food specialties to Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Boonseek food truck brings Korean corn dogs and street food specialties to Pittsburgh
More »

Readers also liked…

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location

By Dani Janae

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 22-28, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location

By Dani Janae

A hot dog place reopens, a Downtown spot closes, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

A hot dog place reopens, a Downtown spot closes, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Boonseek food truck brings Korean corn dogs and street food specialties to Pittsburgh

Boonseek food truck brings Korean corn dogs and street food specialties to Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

5 places serving cocktails with the ingredient of the season: rosemary

5 places serving cocktails with the ingredient of the season: rosemary

By Isabella Diaz

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation