 Man at pro-police counter protest shouts “kill transgenders” at Black Lives Matter rally in suburban Pittsburgh | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Man at pro-police counter protest shouts “kill transgenders” at Black Lives Matter rally in suburban Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge Pro-police protesters next to Mt. Royal Boulevard in Shaler - SCREENSHOT TAKEN FROM VIDEO
Screenshot taken from video
Pro-police protesters next to Mt. Royal Boulevard in Shaler
On Sat., July 25, a group of about 150 demonstrators gathered in front of Shaler Area Middle school to show solidarity to the Black Lives Matter movement. According to Christopher Chirdon, who lives in Shaler and both attended and helped organize the event, the rally was largely led by young people of the group called Shaler Area Anti-Racist Advocates.

From 4-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Black Lives Matter protesters set up on the lawn of Shaler Area Middle School, which Chirdon says is like a de facto public gathering place in Shaler for many events. He says the event was peaceful and was part of a larger push in Shaler to get the local school district to enact anti-racist policies.

But the Black Lives Matter protest was met by about 20 counter protesters, on the other side of Mt. Royal Boulevard. The organizers of the counter protest were part of a pro-police event called, "Back the Blue." According to a viral video on social media of the event, one of the counter-protesters yelled threatening messages about trans people and anti-LGBTQ slurs at the Black Lives Matter demonstrators.


“Kill transgenders, kill transgenders,” one of the pro-police protesters shouts into a megaphone. Shortly after this, the same protester can be heard shouting “you’re a [f——t]” repeatedly.
Chirdon spoke with Pittsburgh City Paper and says that many people at the protest also heard the man threatening transgender people and using anti-LGBTQ slurs. He confirms the authenticity of the video. Chirdon says that he knew of at least two trans people present at the Black Lives Matter demonstration.

“A lot of people said in the group that it hurt them,” says Chirdon of the counter-protesters threats and slurs.

According to a poster for the Back the Blue rally, the pro-police protest was supposed to run from 3-4 p.m. on Saturday. And the Black Lives Matter protest started at 4 p.m., but the pro-police crowd apparently stuck around and crossed the street to counter the larger Black Lives Matter crowd.

Chirdon says the counter protesters were being “loud and being jerks” during the youth lead Black Lives Matter demonstration. Video shows the pro-police waving Thin Blue Line flags and holding Blue Lives Matter signs while one man is shouting threats to kill trans people.


The entire more than 90-minute audio of the event was posted on a local blog, which can be heard here.  

Speaking of...

Pittsburghers for Public Transit distribute masks to riders, push for additional public transit funding

By Julia Maruca

A mask and button distributed today in Downtown Pittsburgh

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Follow these 6 Pittsburgh Instagram accounts when you miss exploring the city

By Hannah Lynn

Follow these 6 Pittsburgh Instagram accounts when you miss exploring the city

Ballot question will decide if Pittsburgh should force police to cooperate with review board investigations

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Police in riot gear on June 1 in East Liberty
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburghers for Public Transit distribute masks to riders, push for additional public transit funding

By Julia Maruca

A mask and button distributed today in Downtown Pittsburgh

PennDOT now allows drivers to put an X in place of binary gender on license

By Hannah Lynn

PennDOT now allows drivers to put an X in place of binary gender on license

Pittsburgh-based Steelers reporter quits PennLive in protest of site calling a Nazi rally "peaceful"

By Ryan Deto

Jacob Klinger

Gov. Wolf criticizes the "relentless series of vile slurs" directed at Health Secretary Levine

By Julia Maruca

Gov. Tom Wolf with Dr. Rachel Levine
More »

Readers also liked…

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

By Ryan Deto

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 22-28, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Jacob Klinger

Pittsburgh-based Steelers reporter quits PennLive in protest of site calling a Nazi rally "peaceful"

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Police in riot gear on June 1 in East Liberty

Ballot question will decide if Pittsburgh should force police to cooperate with review board investigations

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation