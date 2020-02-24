Making it in the music industry is hard. The Inside The Industry Music Seminar is here to help





Inside The Industry Music Seminar , taking place at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.

Scott “Loody Boy” Woods (Taylor Gang A&R), Nigel McDaniel (

WAMO 100.1), Kiki Brown (The Beat 107.3), DJ GQ (

WAMO 100.1),

DJ Ryan Wolf (Z107.9), Tropikana (The Wiz 101.1), DJ J.Dough (The Wiz 101.1), and Boaz (rapper, Rostrum Records). Additionally, there will be a live one-on-one interview with Shade 45’s DJ Superstar Jay.





The seminar is followed by a VIP networking mixer w

As a local artist or band, you can have all the talent and skills needed to excel, but without knowledge of the music industry, it can be hard to expand beyond the city's market. On Sat., March 7, Pittsburgh musicians will have the chance to gain that vital intel withFrom 1-6 p.m., local artists can engage in dialogue, participate in a panel discussion, and gather much-needed information and resources.“I feel most artists don’t know or have enough information necessary for them to get to where they want to be,” says Portia Foxx, radio personality for WAMO100 and founder and creator of the seminar. “We have artists come up to us all the time with the notion that they’re supposed to be on the radio. Thing is, they’re missing a few extra steps."Music industry members from across the U.S. will be participating in the panel, includinghere attendees can personally discuss their options and future opportunities in the industry.