Make your favorite jagoff a champion with the Things That Turn People Into Jagoffs bracket

By

There's no March Madness and you've been stuck inside for what feels like four fish fry seasons. What better way to air your grievances than by voting your most intense pet peeve through a Sweet 16 of Things That Turn People Into Jagoffs?

John Chamberlin and Rachael Rennebeck of YaJagoff! started their bracket five years ago. The whole idea is to "give people the chance to vent," says Rennebeck.

YaJagoff! asks readers to submit things that they think make people certified jagoffs, like wearing sunglasses inside, slow driving in the left lane, and people who know the Primanti's menu front and back but still hold up the line as they study it endlessly before their order. Jags.


The Things That Turn People Into Jagoffs begins with a Sweet 16, otherwise "it would take forever," says John. Though the 16 jagisms have already been selected — one submission coming from as far as Anchorage, Alaska — you still have a chance to vote your favorites into the Elite 8, Final Four, and championship rounds.

To vote, please visit YaJagoff.com or their Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram page.

Previous champions include:

2019 Winner – MEANDER-thals (people who get in your way because they can't stop looking at their phones)
2018 - Alcohol
2017 - Grocery Store Aisle Blockers (Talkers and Buggies)
2016 – Squirrel Hill Tunnel Entrance



