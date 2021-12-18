 Make the most of your holiday rom-com movies with these BINGO cards | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Make the most of your holiday rom-com movies with these BINGO cards

By

click to enlarge holiday-movie-bingo-boards_1_.jpg
This winter has been unpredictable in Pittsburgh — the weather jumped from snowy to warm, no one seems to feel festive, and the holidays are coming and going before we know it. One thing that is predictable, however, is the seemingly endless crop of new holiday romantic comedy movies delivered by Hallmark and Lifetime each year. You know the story — a busy career woman from the big city goes back to her small town, falls in love with a baker, and learns the true meaning of Christmas. These movies are so predictable that we had to make a BINGO card — or five — to fully enjoy the ridiculousness.

Download the five printable cards below to play with friends, or upload your favorite to your Insta stories, and start streaming:
PDF — Bingo1.pdf
PDF — Bingo2.pdf
PDF — Bingo3.pdf
PDF — Bingo4.pdf
PDF — Bingo5.pdf

Trending

Speaking of...

Hallmark releases another Hanukkah movie aimed at people who have never heard of Hanukkah

By Hannah Lynn

Love, Lights, and Hanukkah!

Spot Art by Somebody You Know and win CP's Art All Night Bingo

By Lisa Cunningham and Abbie Adams

Spot Art by Somebody You Know and win CP's Art All Night Bingo

Holiday Movie Advent Day 19: Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe

By Hannah Lynn

Holiday Movie Advent Day 19: Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe

Holiday Movie Advent Calendar Day 16: A Cinderella Christmas

By Amanda Waltz

Holiday Movie Advent Calendar Day 16: A Cinderella Christmas
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at The Fairmont, CMOA, and more (Dec. 16-18)

By Dani Janae

Fortune Teller

Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ Dec. 16-22

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh CLO presents A Musical Christmas Carol

Pittsburgh pop-up selfie museum offers perfect spot for holiday photos

By Isabella Diaz

Pittsburgh pop-up selfie museum offers perfect spot for holiday photos

Pittsburgh rinks to go ice skating this winter

By Tia Bailey

Pittsburgh rinks to go ice skating this winter
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 15-21, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Simple Pleasures: The Art of Doris Lee at Westmoreland Museum of American Art

Westmoreland art museum makes New York Times' Best Art Books of 2021 list

By Amanda Waltz

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home makes for a satisfying swing into the multiverse

By Tia Bailey

5 Pittsburgh places to score socks (people will actually like) this holiday season

5 Pittsburgh places to score socks (people will actually like) this holiday season

By Isabella Diaz

Fortune Teller

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at The Fairmont, CMOA, and more (Dec. 16-18)

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation