Make the most of your holiday rom-com movies with these BINGO cards

This winter has been unpredictable in Pittsburgh — the weather jumped from snowy to warm, no one seems to feel festive, and the holidays are coming and going before we know it. One thing that is predictable, however, is the seemingly endless crop of new holiday romantic comedy movies delivered by Hallmark and Lifetime each year. You know the story — a busy career woman from the big city goes back to her small town, falls in love with a baker, and learns the true meaning of Christmas. These movies are so predictable that we had to make a BINGO card — or five — to fully enjoy the ridiculousness.Download the five printable cards below to play with friends, or upload your favorite to your Insta stories, and start streaming: