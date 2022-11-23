Make the most of your 2022 holiday season with these Pittsburgh events | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Botanic Garden Dazzling Nights at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

Ongoing

Through Dec. 17

GLOWLAND. Continues through Dec. 18. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. oaklandpittsburgh.com

Through Dec. 24

Market Square will host over 35 Alpine-style chalets overflowing with unique gifts during the Peoples Gas Holiday Market. Shop handmade gifts and goods perfect for the upcoming holiday. Find locally made candles and jewelry, wine and food, folk art, and more from local and international vendors, including from Nepal, Peru, and European countries. Visit the Sounds of the Season Stage where live performers will deliver a selection of “soulful sounds, contemporary covers, and festive renditions of holiday favorites.” Continues through Dec. 24. Market Square, Downtown. Free. downtownpittsburghholidays.com/holiday-market

Through Dec. 31

The Industrialist Hotel’s Holiday Pop-Up Bar and Movie Screenings. Continues through Dec. 31. The Industrialist Hotel. 405 Wood St., Downtown. Free. facebook.com/theindustrialisthotel

Through Jan. 1, 2023

Kennywood Holiday Lights. Continues through Jan. 1, 2023. Kennywood. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. $20-25. kennywood.com

Journey into the heart of a holiday forest at Dazzling Nights at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. The space, touted as one of America’s 10 largest botanic gardens, will be transformed into a winter wonderland with millions of lights, as well as themed displays and sculptures. After you walk the three-quarter mile loop, complete your holiday photo shoot next to the 30-foot holiday tree or in the 65-foot-long light tunnel. And if all that walking leaves you hungry, nibble on some desserts and warm up with a toasty alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage. 5:30-9 p.m. Continues through Jan. 1, 2023. 799 Pinkerton Run Road, Oakdale. $12-25. dazzlingpittsburgh.com

Laser Holiday Magic. 2 and 4 p.m. Continues through Jan. 1, 2023. Carnegie Science Center. 10 Children’s Way, North Side. $2-8. carnegiesciencecenter.org

Through Jan. 8, 2023

Carnegie Trees: Holiday Splendor and Neapolitan Presepio. Continues through Jan. 8, 2023. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $12-20. Free for children under 2. cmoa.org

Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden. Continues through Jan. 8, 2023. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Drive, Oakland. $12-28. phipps.conservatory.org



Fri., Nov. 25

THEATER

Tired of hearing the same ol’ Christmas stories? Lighten up this holiday season with A Very Electric Christmas at the Byham Theater. The show follows a young bird named Max who embarks on an adventure through the North Pole after being separated from his family. On his journey home, he meets a motley cast of characters that the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust website describes as “friendly caroling worms, dancing poinsettias, Nutcracker soldiers, mischievous mice, and an evil Rat King.” A mix of puppetry, music, and dance, this internationally performed show will dazzle kids and adults. 2 and 7 p.m. 101 6 St., Downtown. $26-41. trustarts.org

LIGHTS

Zoo Lights Drive-Thru. 5:15-9:45 p.m. Continues through Dec. 30. Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. $40-50. pittsburghzoo.org/zoo-lights

FILM

The Polar Express 3D. 2:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.Continues through Dec. 30. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $8-10. carnegiesciencecenter.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership UPMC Rink at PPG Place

Sat., Nov. 26

MUSIC

Symphony Splendor: Holiday Fantasy Tour. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Sun., Nov. 27. Symphony Splendor Holiday House. 6101 Fifth Ave., Shadyside. $25-35. trustarts.org

EVENT

Season’s Greetings Saturdays. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Continues through Dec. 17. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. $15-18. aviary.org

EVENT

Get the best of two neighborhoods with Mount Oliver and Allentown’s Small Business Saturday, Cookie Tour, and Light Up Night. Explore the growing small business scenes of both thriving Pittsburgh neighborhoods, see Kris Kringle when he pays a visit to Mount Oliver, and take in a tree lighting at the end of the night. Need directions? Stop at one of the welcome tables in either neighborhood and get your Small Business Saturday merch, Business District Passports that you can use to try to win a $500 gift card, and a Cookie Tour map. Just remember to save a snickerdoodle for Santa. 12-7 p.m. Locations vary. Free. facebook.com/MtOliverBorough

COMEDY

The Night Before Krampus. 9:30 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $10-15. arcadecomedytheater.com

Sun., Nov. 27

MARKET

Crafts and Drafts Holiday Market. 12-4 p.m. East End Brewing. 147 Julius St., Larimer. Free. eastendbrewing.com/events

OUTDOORS

Ugly Sweater Run. 7:30 a.m. Fleet Feet Pittsburgh. 1751 North Highland Road, Bethel Park. Free. fleetfeet.com





Wed., Nov. 30

THEATER

A Christmas Story the Play. 8 p.m. Continues through Dec. 23. Pittsburgh Public Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $32-85. ppt.org

THEATER

A classic tale gets a contemporary dance twist when The Hip Hop Nutcracker returns to the Benedum Center. The production is performed by a cast of all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers. The show also will include innovative digital graffiti and vibrant visuals to transport audiences to contemporary New York City. 7 p.m. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $32-77. trustarts.org

click to enlarge Photo: Paul G. Wiegman Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Thu., Dec. 1

THEATER

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 4. Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. One Lincoln Park, Midland. $18-25. lincolnparkarts.org/events

THEATER

Miracle on 34th Street the Musical. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 17. Little Lake Theater Company. 500 Lakeside Drive, Canonsburg. $15-25. littlelake.org/miracleon34

Fri., Dec. 2

MARKET

Get a unique Christmas gift for a special someone at Handmade Arcade. Taking place at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, the must-attend event, regarded as the largest holiday market in the region, guarantees shoppers a selection of over 250 talented makers from Pittsburgh and across the country, all selling a wide variety of handcrafted items ranging from clothing and jewelry to art prints and curiosities. Those interested can snag free tickets to the main event or pay a little extra to shop early. 5-7:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 3. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. Free-$35. handmadearcade.org

Sat., Dec. 3

KIDS

Breakfast With Santa. 9 a.m. Continues through Dec. 18. Hard Rock Café. 230 West Station Square Dr., South Side. $5-24. hardrockcafe.com/location/pittsburgh

EVENT

The Not Your Average Holiday Parade N’at from YaJagoff is back. This year’s not fake holiday parade will be held at The Block at Northway and feature holiday entertainers, Pittsburgh personalities, Santa Claus, and stationary floats. Attendees can view attractions at stations sponsored by Mancini’s Bakery, Millie’s Ice Cream, and North Country Brewing, as well as live music and dance performances. There will also be a vendor village where visitors can shop and enter to win prizes. Erika Jay and Monica of Q92.9, and Rachael and John of YaJagoff, will be in attendance. 10-11:30 a.m. 8013 McKnight Road., Ross Township. Free. yajagoff.com

DANCE

Texture Ballet presents The Nutcracker. 7 p.m. Continues through Dec. 4. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $28. trustarts.org

Sun., Dec. 4

MARKET

Kingfly Holiday Market. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Kingfly Spirits. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. Free. kingflyspirits.com

MARKET

Krampus Holiday Market. 12-6 p.m. Monroeville Mall. 200 Mall Circle Drive, Monroeville. $8-12. instagram.com/pghfreakyfair

Mon., Dec. 5

EVENT

Krampusnaucht Featuring Sleigher. 7-10:30 p.m. Hard Rock Café. 230 West Station Square Dr., South Side. $5-40. hardrockcafe.com/location/pittsburgh

Fri., Dec. 9

THEATER

Experience the holiday tradition of A Musical Christmas Carol. The classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his redemption after a visit from the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future, is returning to the Byham Theater for its 31st annual production. This show is made special by Broadway, film, and TV star Michael Cerveris playing Scrooge. This production of the Charles Dickens classic, with dazzling special effects and treasured holiday carols, is a wonderful way to celebrate the season with the whole family. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 23. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $24-80. trustarts.org

MUSIC

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Highmark Holiday Pops. 8 p.m. Continues through Dec. 18. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $22-99. trustarts.org

click to enlarge CP Photo: Yash Mittal Peoples Gas Holiday Market

Sat., Dec. 10

MARKET

Holiday Vintage Mart. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Construction Junction. 214 North Lexington St., Point Breeze. Free. facebook.com/thriftburgh/events

EVENT

Lawrenceville Cookie Tour. 12-5 p.m. Continues through Dec. 11. Various locations, Lawrenceville. Free. lvpgh.com/2022-cookie-tour

EVENT

Be transported back in time during the Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Extravaganza at Golden Age Beer. The Tiki-inspired event will feature seasonal tropical cocktails by Hidden Harbor and a holiday market from Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer. Attendees can also enjoy music from soul DJs and performances by the group The Satin Dolls. Golden Age Beer has an indoor brewery space and an outdoor beer garden. The establishment welcomes children and dogs. 12-10 p.m. 337 East Eighth Ave., Homestead. Free. goldenagebeer.com/melekalikimaka

DANCE

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker. 7 p.m. Continues through Dec. 29. Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. pbt.org

Sun., Dec. 11

MARKET

Queer Craft Market Winter Bazaar. 5-8 p.m. Union Project. 801 N. Negley Ave., Highland Park. Free. instagram.com/queercraftmarket

Wed., Dec. 14

MUSIC

Celtic Woman Christmas. 7:30 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $40-99. trustarts.org

Thu., Dec. 15

DANCE

The Nutcracker. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 18. Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. One Lincoln Park, Midland. $20-27. lincolnparkarts.org/events

Sat., Dec. 17

MARKET

I Made It! for the Holidays Last Minute Shopping. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Factory 26. 211 Smallman St., Strip District. imadeitmarket.com

EVENT

Holiday Community Day. 12-4 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. Registration required. awaacc.org

MARKET

Nutcracker for a Difference. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $22-35, free for children 5 and under. kelly-strayhorn.org

EVENT

Pittsburgh Santa Crawl 2022. 2-10 p.m. Various locations. South Side. $15-$30. facebook.com/BlueLightUS

MUSIC

See a “completely updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition” when the Trans-Siberian Orchestra comes to Pittsburgh. The progressive rock group brings the The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More tour to PPG Paints Arena. Based on TSO’s multi-platinum CD and TV special The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, the rock opera features songs such as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," and "Christmas Canon.” A portion of ticket sales will benefit WQED and the Dollar Energy Fund. 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $49.50-222. ppgpaintsarena.com

PARTY

Chanukah Bash. 8:30 -11 p.m. Pittsburgh Opera. 2425 Liberty Ave., Strip District. $18-25. jewishpgh.org

click to enlarge Photo: Joey Kennedy Etna Print Circus at Handmade Arcade

Tue., Dec. 20

On the third night of Hanukkah, head to Squirrel Hill for the Grand Menorah Parade. The annual tradition sees lines of cars decked out in decorations celebrating the Jewish Festival of Lights. The event begins at Prospect Drive and Hobart Street and progresses through the neighborhood, ending at Schenley Plaza. 4:45 p.m. Various locations. Squirrel Hill. Free. chabadpgh.com

MUSIC

A Marie Osmond Symphonic Christmas. 7:30 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $40-125. trustarts.org

Wed., Dec. 21

MUSIC

Holiday Brasstacular. 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. One Lincoln Park, Midland. $20-25. lincolnparkarts.org/events

Thu., Dec. 29

THEATER

Add some pulse-pounding excitement to the holidays with a big new show at the Benedum Center. Produced by Q Productions Las Vegas, Holiday Dreams: A Spectacular Holiday Cirque promises a “totally unique spectacle” featuring holographic technology, daredevil acts, acrobats, comedic performers, and more. The show revolves around the story of a mischievous elf whose trip to a tropical island becomes rerouted. Continues through Dec. 30. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $45-65. trustarts.org

Sat., Dec. 31

PARTY

Highmark First Night. 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Cultural District, Downtown. Free. Tickets required for some events. TrustArts.org/FirstNightPGH

PARTY

NYE featuring Beauty Slap and Big Blitz. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $17-30. thunderbirdmusichall.com

PARTY

Slappers N Bangers New Year’s Eve. 9 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $13-78. 21 and over. concerts.livenation.com