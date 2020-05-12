 Make + Matter is permanently closing | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Make + Matter is permanently closing

By

click to enlarge Make + Matter storefront in Lawrenceville - MAKE + MATTER
Make + Matter
Make + Matter storefront in Lawrenceville
The collaborative, designer-owned storefront Make + Matter announced that it will permanently close its Lawrenceville space at the end of May.

In a newsletter and Facebook post sent out today, Make + Matter owners Kelly Simpson-Scupelli, Rebekah Joy, and Rona Chang say the decision to close was “due to the impact of Covid-19 on our business.”

“We want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all of your support and encouragement over the past two years,” the newsletter goes on to say. “We will continue to savor the stories and experiences we’ve shared with you in our Lawrenceville home.”


The brick-and-mortar location opened in June 2018 as a way to showcase and sell pieces by local makers and artists, particularly those working in sustainable fashion.

The announcement comes less than a month after Make + Matter launched an online store to help support its clients when the shutdown forced the brick-and-mortar location to temporarily close in March.

The location will open one final time this weekend so customers can shop and redeem gift cards, which much be used by June 30, 2020. As detailed in the newsletter, only four people will be allowed in the store at a time in order to honor the six-foot social distancing guidelines, and customers must pay with a credit card or Apple Pay to “minimize contact.” Shoppers are also asked to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer provided at the door before entering.

The Make + Matter shop will be open on Fri., May 15 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat., May 16 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sun., May 17 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.


Gift card-holders and other customers can also purchase items from the Make + Matter website, which will remain up until the end of June 2020.

The newsletter says that the Make + Matter owners will continue working in their individual businesses. All three women produce clothing and accessories through Flux Bene (Joy), Otto Finn (Chang), and Kelly Lane (Simpson-Scupelli).

