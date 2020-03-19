 Maggie's Farm Rum to distill its own hand sanitizer | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Maggie's Farm Rum to distill its own hand sanitizer

By

click to enlarge istock-1210742938.jpg

In response to the COVID-19 hand sanitizer shortages, Maggie’s Farm Rum is taking steps to distill its own. 

Tim Russell, founder and head distiller at Maggie's, came across the idea as his wife searched for hand sanitizers to stock the distillery. “It was kind of a no-brainer in that the active ingredient in hand sanitizer is alcohol,” he says. 

Hand sanitizer production has been picked up by many alcohol producers as brands like Purell become harder to find. BrewDog, a Scottish-based brewery that recently opened a Pittsburgh outpost in East Liberty, has released their “punk sanitizer” to help with shortages in the UK. New York Distilling Co. has turned its Perry’s Tot Navy Strength gin into sanitizer for neighboring restaurants and bars. 

The Center for Disease Control recommends that the concentration of alcohol for sanitizers is somewhere between 60% and 90%. (In the healthcare world, alcohol refers to ethyl or isopropyl.) Ethyl alcohol is a main piece of Maggie’s Farm rum, and according to the CDC, is considered to be bactericidal (kill bacteria) and virucidal (deactivate and destroy viruses), in this range. At less than 60% concentration, the ethyl alcohol loses its disinfecting properties. 

Location Details

Maggie’s Farm Rum Distillery

3212A Smallman St., Pittsburgh Strip District

3 articles

“Most distilleries collect ethyl alcohol for spirits off the still in exactly that range,” ays Russell. “They're typically watered down to 40% before bottling.” (Tito’s Handmade Vodka has been compelled, in light of the shortages, to release a statement stating that its vodka alone is not strong enough to use as a hand sanitizer.)

For this reason, Russell is using a portion from early in the distillation process to make sanitizer, nothing already bottled. 

Russell’s recipe is based on a spray sanitizer he found on Wired. It calls for a mix of isopropyl (in this case, ethyl) alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, distilled or boiled water, and glycerin (to keep the alcohol from drying out skin). The end product should be at least 70% alcohol by volume. 

Federal regulations on distillery-produced hand sanitizers have recently been updated to match the needs of the pandemic. The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) has waived regulations surrounding the production of sanitizers. Any existing distilled spirits permit is now authorized to produce sanitizers, as long as they are consistent with the guidance from the World Health Organization.

The timeline for Maggie’s Farm hand sanitizer deends on the arrival of glycerin, which the distillery recently sourced from a compounding pharmacy. Russell’s final product will not be sold, instead, he’s planning to donate the supply to Pittsburgh Public Safety Works.

Speaking of Maggie’s Farm Rum Distillery

Lightning round Q&A with bartender Hannah Morris, of Maggie's Farm and Smallman Galley

By Craig Mrusek

Hannah Morris behind the bar

Pittsburgh City Paper Booze Battles: The Independent Brewing Company vs. Maggie’s Farm

By Celine Roberts

Pittsburgh City Paper Booze Battles: The Independent Brewing Company vs. Maggie’s Farm

Maggie’s Farm releases a falernum, a logical companion for its rum

By Celine Roberts

Maggie’s Farm releases a falernum, a logical companion for its rum

Pittsburgh City Paper Booze Battles: Maggie’s Farm Rum Distillery vs. Maggie’s Farm Rum Distillery

By Celine Roberts

Pittsburgh City Paper Booze Battles: Maggie’s Farm Rum Distillery vs. Maggie’s Farm Rum Distillery
More »

Tags

Latest in News

UPDATE: More coronavirus cases confirmed in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

UPDATE: More coronavirus cases confirmed in Allegheny County

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

By CP Staff

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

No news is bad news

By Lisa Cunningham

The staff at Pittsburgh City Paper: (front row, l-r) Abbie Adams, Jordan Snowden, Ryan Deto, Jared Wickerham; (second row, l-r) Lisa Cunningham, Hannah Lynn, Maggie Weaver, Bryer Blumenschein, Jasmine Hughes; (back row, l-r) Amanda Waltz, Jeff Schreckengost, Kaitlin Oliver, Zack Durkin, Josh Oswald, Josie Norton, Justin Matase, Alex Gordon, and Kevin Shepherd. Missing from photo: Blake Lewis and Jeff Engbarth

Port Authority issues temporary social distancing policies for bus and light rail

By Ryan Deto

Port Authority issues temporary social distancing policies for bus and light rail
More »

Readers also liked…

Interview with a veteran paranormal investigator

By Alex Gordon

A replication of the Kecksburg UFO

Pittsburgh rents are rising for the poor, dropping for the rich

By Ryan Deto

Arsenal 201 high-end apartment complex in Lawrenceville

GOP state Rep. candidate Natalie Mihalek poses as everyday Pennsylvanian in Florida congressional ad

By Ryan Deto

Natalie Mihalek (right) with her family, as seen in Florida congressional ad.

Buy Some Happiness: Laptop stickers and pins for Pittsburgh college students

By Lisa Cunningham

Buy Some Happiness: Laptop stickers and pins for Pittsburgh college students
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 18-24, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending News

"We Will Get Through This Pittsburgh" displayed on the marquee at Row House Cinemas in Lawrenceville

A Pittsburgh guide to coronavirus

By Ryan Deto

UPDATE: More coronavirus cases confirmed in Allegheny County

UPDATE: More coronavirus cases confirmed in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

The staff at Pittsburgh City Paper: (front row, l-r) Abbie Adams, Jordan Snowden, Ryan Deto, Jared Wickerham; (second row, l-r) Lisa Cunningham, Hannah Lynn, Maggie Weaver, Bryer Blumenschein, Jasmine Hughes; (back row, l-r) Amanda Waltz, Jeff Schreckengost, Kaitlin Oliver, Zack Durkin, Josh Oswald, Josie Norton, Justin Matase, Alex Gordon, and Kevin Shepherd. Missing from photo: Blake Lewis and Jeff Engbarth

No news is bad news

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh Virtual Tip Jar launches to help service workers during coronavirus closures

Pittsburgh Virtual Tip Jar launches to help service workers during coronavirus closures

By Alex Gordon

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation