Maggie’s Farm Rum celebrates with limited-edition spirits, a hot chocolate board collaboration, and more Pittsburgh food news

Openings
Jingle Bar
20 Market Square, Downtown
Joining the ranks of this year’s holiday pop-ups is Jingle Bar in Market Square. The bar, hosted by The Original Oyster House, opens Fri., Nov. 27 and will feature holiday-themed cocktails and snacks from Enrico Biscotti Co. in the Strip District.
Changes
Oak Hill at Home
600 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. oakhillpost.com
In light of the recent coronavirus case surge, Oak Hill Post in Brookline has decided to voluntarily close.
For the next two weeks, the restaurant will only be operating with delivery, serving the entire city of Pittsburgh. Their store — made popular in the early days of the pandemic when the restaurant was known as Menuette — includes housemade sausage, meat, coffee, ready-to-bake biscuits, and more. Browse the store online at oak-hill-post.square.site.
Releases
Maggie’s Farm Rum
3212a Smallman St., Strip District. maggiesfarmrum.com
To celebrate the seventh anniversary of opening Maggie’s Farm Rum, the distillery is releasing two brandies: blueberry and pear. Both are made “eau de vie”-style, from fermentations of fresh-pressed juices, and through a blend of single and double-pot distillations. The celebratory brandies, which run for $25 per bottle, are on sale now.
On Black Friday, the official anniversary of Maggie’s Farm, the distillery is releasing a limited, experimental vanilla aged rum. Bottles can be purchased online.
Hot Chocolate Boards
This holiday season, local charcuterie board company Rosemary + Honey has teamed up with Sarah Weber of the Instagram page @thepittsburghweb on specialty hot chocolate boards. The boards feature all the fixings for hot chocolate, as well as Weber’s famous recipe.
Orders can be placed online or on the Rosemary + Honey Instagram page, @rosemary.and.honey until Dec. 31.