Lynn Cullen Live: Tyre Nichols and a Culture of Police Violence (01-30-23)

They have the mentality of a warrior, not of a servant of the people." - Lynn on the current policing problem in the US.
Lynn talks about the heartbreaking Tyre Nichols video. Tyre was given 71 different—often contradictory—commands in the span of 13 minutes; which he tried to comply with. But the ending was an all-too-familiar story.
She also goes into the history and culture of policing in the US, and the many factors which combine to create the police problem we have today.
