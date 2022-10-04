 Lynn Cullen Live: Trump's Rhetoric (10-04-22) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump's Rhetoric (10-04-22)

By

Lynn and Susan are talking about Lynn's dog Blue who got into some vine and got a million little burrs stuck to him just minutes before the show and now Lynn is feeling out of sorts trying to concentrate on the show, plus how Susan did not fill out their mothers mail in ballot correctly and how the right ties up the voting process with red tape. Plus they discuss Trump's 'Death Wish' rhetoric toward Mitch McConnell.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live: Returned Ballots (10-03-22)

Previous Post

Lynn Cullen Live: Returned Ballots (10-03-22)

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live: Returned Ballots (10-03-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Returned Ballots (10-03-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Remembering Judah Samet (09-29-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Remembering Judah Samet (09-29-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Doug Mastriano is just the tip of the iceberg for the Republican Party (09-28-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Doug Mastriano is just the tip of the iceberg for the Republican Party (09-28-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn and Susan discuss a variety of topics (09-27-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn and Susan discuss a variety of topics (09-27-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump's legal troubles (09-22-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump's legal troubles (09-22-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: National Archives in National Spotlight (09-21-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: National Archives in National Spotlight (09-21-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Sex in a Canoe and so much more (09-20-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Sex in a Canoe and so much more (09-20-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)
More Lynn Cullen Live »
All Podcasts »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 28- 4, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live: Returned Ballots (10-03-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Returned Ballots (10-03-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Doug Mastriano is just the tip of the iceberg for the Republican Party (09-28-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Doug Mastriano is just the tip of the iceberg for the Republican Party (09-28-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Republicans attack democracy (09-14-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Republicans attack democracy (09-14-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Remembering Judah Samet (09-29-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Remembering Judah Samet (09-29-22)

By Lynn Cullen

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation