Lynn Cullen Live: Trump's Rhetoric (10-04-22)

Lynn and Susan are talking about Lynn's dog Blue who got into some vine and got a million little burrs stuck to him just minutes before the show and now Lynn is feeling out of sorts trying to concentrate on the show, plus how Susan did not fill out their mothers mail in ballot correctly and how the right ties up the voting process with red tape. Plus they discuss Trump's 'Death Wish' rhetoric toward Mitch McConnell.

