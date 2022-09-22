 Lynn Cullen Live: Trump's legal troubles (09-22-22) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump's legal troubles (09-22-22)

By

"January 6 as we heard so often was a prequel, and we need to be ready for what will come next by an increasingly terrified Donald Trump, who has managesd all his life to slip away from consequence, and I doubt that he's felt that he has been in a more vulnerable position." - Lynn Lynn is talking about the court decisions yesterday against Donald Trump including the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that the DOJ can continue looking at documents marked as classified that were seized from Mar-a-Largo, and the New York Attorney General sues Trump and 3 of his children for business fraud.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live: National Archives in National Spotlight (09-21-22)

Previous Post

Lynn Cullen Live: National Archives in National Spotlight (09-21-22)

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live: National Archives in National Spotlight (09-21-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: National Archives in National Spotlight (09-21-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Sex in a Canoe and so much more (09-20-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Sex in a Canoe and so much more (09-20-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Patagonia founder gives company away to benefit climate change (09-15-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Patagonia founder gives company away to benefit climate change (09-15-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Republicans attack democracy (09-14-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Republicans attack democracy (09-14-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Man survives alligator attack (09-13-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Man survives alligator attack (09-13-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Book on Trump not leaving White House (09-12-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Book on Trump not leaving White House (09-12-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Fascist Republicans (09-08-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Fascist Republicans (09-08-22)
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)
More Lynn Cullen Live »
All Podcasts »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 21-27, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live: Sex in a Canoe and so much more (09-20-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Sex in a Canoe and so much more (09-20-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: National Archives in National Spotlight (09-21-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: National Archives in National Spotlight (09-21-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Man survives alligator attack (09-13-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Man survives alligator attack (09-13-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Patagonia founder gives company away to benefit climate change (09-15-22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Patagonia founder gives company away to benefit climate change (09-15-22)

By Lynn Cullen

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation