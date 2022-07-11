Lynn Cullen Live: Too Much News is Bad News | Pittsburgh City Paper

"These naming rights have created a situation where fans end up having to swallow this kind of crap. The fact is this is not something that has to be done. If the Steelers weren't quite as money grubbing, they could go back and call it Three Rivers Stadium. They called call it a name that doesn't have money connected to it, but rings true to the hometown fans." — Lynn commenting on reports that the Steelers will soon play at Acrisure Stadium



Lynn also talks about how consuming too much news leads to negative effects, and a Texas woman's claims that being pregnant allows her to drive in the HOV lane.

