 Lynn Cullen Live: Too Much News is Bad News | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Too Much News is Bad News

By

"These naming rights have created a situation where fans end up having to swallow this kind of crap. The fact is this is not something that has to be done. If the Steelers weren't quite as money grubbing, they could go back and call it Three Rivers Stadium. They called call it a name that doesn't have money connected to it, but rings true to the hometown fans." — Lynn commenting on reports that the Steelers will soon play at Acrisure Stadium

Lynn also talks about how consuming too much news leads to negative effects, and a Texas woman's claims that being pregnant allows her to drive in the HOV lane.



Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live: Boris Johnson Resigns (07/07/22)

Previous Post

Lynn Cullen Live: Boris Johnson Resigns (07/07/22)

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live: Boris Johnson Resigns (07/07/22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Boris Johnson Resigns (07/07/22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Grandstanding for media attention (07/06/22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Grandstanding for media attention (07/06/22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Not Independence Day for Women (07/05/22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Not Independence Day for Women (07/05/22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Cassidy Hutchinson January 6 testimony (06/29/22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Cassidy Hutchinson January 6 testimony (06/29/22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn and Susan discuss abortion rights overturned (06/28/22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn and Susan discuss abortion rights overturned (06/28/22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Roe v Wade Overturned (06/27/22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Roe v Wade Overturned (06/27/22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Jan. 6 Hearings - Justice Department (06/23/22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Jan. 6 Hearings - Justice Department (06/23/22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Jan. 6 Hearings - Constant Harassment (06/22/22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Jan. 6 Hearings - Constant Harassment (06/22/22)
More »
More Lynn Cullen Live »
All Podcasts »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 6-12, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live: Boris Johnson Resigns (07/07/22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Boris Johnson Resigns (07/07/22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Grandstanding for media attention (07/06/22)

Lynn Cullen Live: Grandstanding for media attention (07/06/22)

By Lynn Cullen

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation