Lynn Cullen Live: The American Attention Span (04/25/22)

"They're asked questions like, 'What would you do to stop gun violence? You have 15 seconds.' I'm not kidding every question was a question where you could thoughtfully speak for hours, and the most time they were ever given was at most a minute. There's television for you. There's the dumbing down of America for you. There's the American attention span for you." - Lynn speaking on Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate primary debate Lynn also, asks why churches who push certain political ideologies are able to remain tax exempt?

