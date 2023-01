Lynn is talking about the City of Pittsburgh receiving $7 million dollars in federal money to repair city steps. It seems like a lot of money but since it costs around $500,000 and $1.5 million to repair a single set of steps it will only be able to repair very few of the around 800 steps in the city. Plus she discusses people cutting down trees and not replacing them with new trees.

